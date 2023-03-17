SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards

Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.

He earned the honors at the California Art Club Spring Awakening, Northwest Watercolor Society 2023 Membership Exhibition and the National Watercolor Society 2023 International Exhibit.

The shows are virtual exhibits, but finalists are often invited to send their framed painting to the gallery for the duration of the show.

These organizations solicit entries worldwide and some shows receive up to 400 entrants. The jurors are top professional artists who are extremely selective when curating and judging a show.

Friedman has previously won four Best of Show Awards in the annual prestigious Art Classic in Santa Clarita, including the Excellence in Arts Award by the city of Santa Clarita in 2021.

Friedman said he is “grateful to be honored by these organizations.” He urges anyone interested in fine art to join the Santa Clarita Artists Association, “it’s a tremendous group to be involved with for the opportunities they offer.”

He encouraged SCV residents to join SCAA, “even if you don’t draw or paint.”

To see a full list of awards and view Friedman’s paintings visit his website garyfriedmanart.com.

His YouTube channel is Crazy Brushstrokes and Instagram account is prolific_gary.

See SantaClaritaArtists.org for upcoming demonstrations, gallery shows and events.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...