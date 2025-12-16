header image

December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
SCAA Gallery

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

The 2026 schedule will include 10 member group shows (two more than prior years) as well as five member rental opportunities for solo or small group shows.

There will also be two ARTree student showcases in 2026.

The SCAA Gallery will also host a holiday boutique planned for Small Business Saturday in November and the Old Town Newhall ArtWalk will return in May.

Santa Clarita Valley artists are invited to join the SCAA and to share your art with the community, volunteering on one of the SCAA teams, or by hosting. Learn more about the inner workings of the gallery and meet new art friends, or support other artists by attending one of the many receptions and events throughout the year.

For information on SCAA membership visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/join–membership.html.

Annual memberships are $50. Seniors $40. Students $25. Patrons of the arts $50.

Here’s a look at the 2026 schedule:

Art Soup

Jan. 16 – Feb. 15

This is an open-themed group show of wild hodgepodge, hullabaloo fun that will bring an eclectic mix of styles and subjects as SCAA members come together to represent all 26 letters of the alphabet in celebration of the new year.

From “F”rogs and “W”indows to “S”ea Shells and “Z”ebras, who knows what final subjects our artists will bring, but it’s sure to be a show fit for everyone’s delight.

Reception: Jan. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Call for artists:

Art Soup deadline: Jan. 4

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-art-soup.html.

Member Rental Opportunity: Feb. 20-22.

Member Rental Opportunity: Feb. 27- March 1.

Dates may be combined for a two-week exhibition.

Vessels

March 6 – April 4

Vessels are useful objects; containing, holding, carrying or presenting. A vase offering petals of sympathy. A tea cup giving rest to the wings of a bird. More complexly simple, a vessel can also hold its own stately beauty and form for nothing more than show. As well, the body, containing secrets and wisdom, thoughts and spirit, as beings that transcend purpose and understanding. Through boxes, sculptures, gourds, boats and other unique containers in all media, we lift up the world’s mighty vessels.

Reception: March 7, 5-8 p.m.

Rustic Roots: The Caifornia West

April 10 – April 19

Kick up ‘yer boots as we head into our annual Western show to coincide with the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Cowboy Festival, when all of Santa Clarita Valley dons denim and tips a hat to SCV history. Expect western and desert landscapes, cacti, boots, loads of cowboys, horses and more.

Reception: April 11, 5-8 p.m.

Cowboy Festival April 18-19

ARTree Student Spring Show: April 24-26

Go Figure

May 1 – May 31

This exhibit will unlock the line, structure, emotion and complexity of human form through figurative art. Artists of all mediums and styles will dive into diverse perspectives of the human condition, inviting us to explore anatomy, emotion, and narrative as they convey reality and share inner experiences; realistically or abstractly. Old Town Newhall will also welcome back the OTN Art Walk during this exhibit.

Reception: May 2, 5-8 p.m.

OTN ArtWalk May 16

Member Rental Opportunity: Jun 5-7

Member Rental Opportunity: Jun 12-14

Dates may be combined for a 2-week exhibition.

Freshly Squeezed: Citrus Summer

June 18 – July 19

Pucker up for a high-energy splash into summer with this zesty blast of color. Refreshing palettes rule with bright yellow, tangy green, deep orange and vibrant red & pink. Whether you love summer subjects in bold juicy palettes or just love literal citrus fruit themes, this show is sure to ap-peel.

Reception: Jun 20, 5-8 p.m.

Member Rental Opportunity: Jul 24-26

Objectively Speaking

July 31 – Aug. 30

This show is an intimate, still-life look into the magic, joy and often mundane, little moments at home through artists’ eyes. Sometimes the way light falls through a window will give pause and capture a moment. Other times, the hilarity and absurdity of parenting (even 4-legged kids) is worth recording for others to look upon. These moments and objects we all share and love are connective, perfect as we hold tight to the fading days of the summer sun.

Reception: Aug. 1, 5-8 p.m.

Sticks & Stones

Sept. 4 – Sept. 27

Take a walk with SCAA into the depths of nature with organic subjects, themes and materials. This tranquil exhibit will offer a quiet moment of rest and healing through the beauty of the natural world across a variety of mediums, both contemporary and primitive, with art that reveals the subtle beauty found in nature’s edges, from warm, grounding stones and stately tree roots to the delicate details of frail, fallen leaves. Artists may also explore beyond the simple, illusory rhyme to deeper themes of perception, meditation, language and nature of human resilience.

Reception: Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Art Classic: Sep 26-27

Art Classic Winners Weekend

Oct. 2 – Oct. 4

SCAA will feature SCAA 1st Place, 2nd Place and Merit Award winning artworks, along with Best in Show and the city of Santa Clarita’s Excellence in Art winner in this first-ever gallery exhibit to highlight the 36th annual event to a new audience in Old Town Newhall.

Activities and Events:

To be announced

Artist’s Trick or Treat Interactive Theme and Fundraiser Show

Oct. 9 – Nov. 1

Artists will register in advance and “Trick or Treat” at the gallery this spring, drawing from a cauldron of seasonal surprise subjects to create their fall masterpieces! Guest experiences for this exhibit will also include mystery art with an opportunity for artists to donate small postcard-sized works on paper for collectors to Trick or Treat, in addition to other seasonal surprises throughout the show.

Reception: Oct. 10, 5-8 p.m.

Artist’s Draw: TBA

More information will be released as SCAA continues to build the theme and concept of the show. Fundraising efforts from this event will benefit the gallery to assist with funding public receptions, gallery events and operations.

In Pieces

Nov. 6 – Nov. 29

Mixed media lovers, this one’s for you. This eclectic show will celebrate our tactile artists and those who love to cut, paste, glue, hammer and really wind up with their work using all kinds of mixed media materials: found, recycled, or collaged in 2D or 3D works, perfect for the featured Holiday Boutique, over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. You’ll absolutely want to save some shopping for the most artful and creative gifts by local artists here at the gallery.

Reception: Nov. 7, 5-8 p.m.

Holiday Boutique: Nov. 27-29

Tentative SCV Non-Profit Show: Dec. 4-6

ARTree Student Winter Show: Dec. 11-13

The gallery will close for the holiday season beginning Dec. 16 and will reopen beginning with the first show of 2027.

Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
