SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Fun Size,” art that is under 12 inches.

These fun size designs are suitable as gifts. Exhibit also features sculptures of any theme which are table top size.

The show is currently running through Monday, Dec. 20.

Exhibitors are:

– Mardilan Georgio

– Jeanne Iler

– Gloria Cassidy

– Rosanne Haddad

– Sandy Fisher

– Chrystal Walker

– Olga Leshchinskaya

– Patty Haft

– Diane Aguinaldo

– Lynda Frautnick

– Susan Contreras

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall, 91321.

Hours for this show are: Fridays: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

