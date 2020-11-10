SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
The show will run from Saturday, Nov. 14 – Monday, Dec. 21. Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 22508 6th St. Newhall, 91321.
This show will feature small fine artwork under 12″ x 12″ — any theme. Prices are perfect for gifts.
SCAA virtual Zoom reception will be on Friday, Nov. 13, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Zoom information:
https://www.santaclaritaartists.org
ID: 884 6198 1481. Passcode: 780207
Artists’ work will be posted in a photo montage on social media including SCAA Gallery Facebook page and on Instagram.
Participating artists include:
Olga Kaczmar
Margaret Raab
George Goldberg
Dody Rogers
Laurie Morgan
Susan Contreras
Mardilan Georgio
Sandy Fisher
Nora Koeber
Nadiya Littlewarrior
Peggy Patti
Jen Sher
Charlotte Mullich
