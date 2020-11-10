header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
| Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
Tiny Gallery Exhibit

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.

The show will run from Saturday, Nov. 14 – Monday, Dec. 21. Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 22508 6th St. Newhall, 91321.

This show will feature small fine artwork under 12″ x 12″ — any theme. Prices are perfect for gifts.

SCAA virtual Zoom reception will be on Friday, Nov. 13, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Zoom information:
https://www.santaclaritaartists.org
ID: 884 6198 1481. Passcode: 780207

Artists’ work will be posted in a photo montage on social media including SCAA Gallery Facebook page and on Instagram.

Participating artists include:

Olga Kaczmar

Margaret Raab

George Goldberg

Dody Rogers

Laurie Morgan

Susan Contreras

Mardilan Georgio

Sandy Fisher

Nora Koeber

Nadiya Littlewarrior

Peggy Patti

Jen Sher

Charlotte Mullich

sandy_fisher_-_morning_meander

Meander by Sandy Fisher

PeggyPatti.PathtothePacific

Path to the Pacific by Peggy Patti.

jenniferSher_PrayfortheWorld

Pray for the World by Jennifer Sher.

Kaczmar_GibbonMomandBabe

Gibbon Mom & Babe by Olga Kaczmar.

NoraKoerber_tiny_winery

Tiny Winery by Nora Koerber.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit

SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
FULL STORY...

11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley

11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
FULL STORY...

SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes

SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
FULL STORY...

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar

Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is "chalk"-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the College of the Canyons Veterans Resource Center (VRC) continues to meet the needs of student veterans.
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
College of the Canyons closed its Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) for three weeks effective Monday, Nov. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
In the race for the 25th Congressional District, Assemblywoman Christy Smith has retaken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia after Los Angeles County released updated ballot counts on Monday.
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Over the weekend, dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents took to the streets amid rain showers to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 election.
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
The California Department of Education has released its latest recommendations for the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Friday.
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: