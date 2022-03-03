SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists

Being an artist can be a lonely hobby unless you share your skills and enthusiasm with others. And that’s where the Santa Clarita Artists Association comes in.

Olga Kaczmar, SCAA past president, said there are many benefits in joining the local nonprofit.

“Besides comradery, joining a group allows you to learn and grow with other members,” said Kaczmar. “A person doesn’t even have to be an active artist to still enjoy being a part of this fun group.”

She outlines the benefits of joining SCAA:

– SCAA provides opportunities to showcase and sell artwork at various venues in Santa Clarita Valley, including SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall. SCAA has been innovative by presenting virtual Zoom events and virtual galleries on YouTube.

– During monthly meetings SCAA provides free art demonstrations by outstanding accomplished well-known artists in various mediums. Throughout the year, SCAA provides workshops with renowned artists who provide great tips on techniques.

– Other educational programs include topics such as marketing, advertising, entering shows, photographing art, matting and framing, and selling artwork.

– New members receive an invitation to a ‘Meet & Greet’ where they are welcomed to share artwork and have a discussion about them.

– The July BBQ meeting and the December Holiday Party is a fun opportunity to make new friends.

– At the annual Art Classic, artists receive recognition. This exhibit is reserved for members only and is professionally judged for awards. This Gala event raises money for our annual high school scholarships, SCAA Gallery and other vital programs. It is a highly anticipated and wonderful event.

– Members can explore doing painting in the great outdoors while enjoying the fellowship and kinship of other artists! The plein air paint-outs are held at nearby beautiful nature sites, such as Vasquez Rocks, Placerita Nature Preserve, Ventura Harbor, and more.

A free web page on SCAA website is provided where artists can showcase art and/or link to a personal ‘art related’ website.

“There are endless possibilities to use your skills and collaborate with the SCAA board as well as promote your reputation as an artist,” said Kaczmar.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

