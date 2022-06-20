header image

2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
SCAA Presenting New ‘Time and Space’ Exhibit
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Kaczmar_ModelT

Kaczmar_ModelT

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled “Time and Space.” Art featuring the passage of time, including age, places of new, young and old, will be on display at the SCAA gallery from June 24 through July 31. Reception will be on Friday June 24, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321. The following artists will be exhibiting:

Pat Thayer, Laurie Morgan, Patty O’Hearn, Mardi Georgio, Susan Contreras, Mike Farrell, Sandy Fisher, Margaret Raab, Olga Kaczmar, Rosanne Haddad, Charlotte Mullich, Gloria Cassidy, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller, and Annetta Becker.

SCAA welcomes visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

Thayer_Musical Memories

Thayer_Musical Memories

Georgio_Playful in the Air

Georgio_Playful in the Air

Rosanne Haddad-A Pair of Quinces on a chest

Rosanne Haddad-A Pair of Quinces on a chest

R.A._Smoller_Steampunked_at_4_am

R.A._Smoller_Steampunked_at_4_am

Sandy Fisher _ Abiding Peace

Sandy Fisher _ Abiding Peace

Sandy_Fisher_Rooted_in_Time

Sandy_Fisher_Rooted_in_Time
