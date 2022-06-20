SCAA Presenting New ‘Time and Space’ Exhibit

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled “Time and Space.” Art featuring the passage of time, including age, places of new, young and old, will be on display at the SCAA gallery from June 24 through July 31. Reception will be on Friday June 24, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321. The following artists will be exhibiting:

Pat Thayer, Laurie Morgan, Patty O’Hearn, Mardi Georgio, Susan Contreras, Mike Farrell, Sandy Fisher, Margaret Raab, Olga Kaczmar, Rosanne Haddad, Charlotte Mullich, Gloria Cassidy, Meryl Goudey, Rene Smoller, and Annetta Becker.

SCAA welcomes visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

