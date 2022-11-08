SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic will not take place in 2022. SCAA’s full message below.

Art Classic Update

“SCAA Members and Patrons,

“Due to space availability and high costs for facilities the SCAA Board voted not to have our Annual Art Classic in 2022. This was a difficult decision. Not only is the Art Classic is our major fundraiser, but so many of our members and patrons look forward to this event each year.

“Over the last two years of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions many organizations held off holding their events, just as we did. Given this, we were competing with other organization for limited locations. Unfortunately, just when we thought we had one pinned down, the venue was not able to accommodate us. We look forward to holding the Art Classic next year, in 2023, which will give us time to prepare. Please continue to work on your art, exhibit and visit at our Gallery and other venues, as we look forward to seeing you in our Art Classic 2023.

“This month we hope you will attend our Nov. 21 general meeting at The Main in downtown Newhall. Please bring a piece of your artwork to share with your fellow members. We will also be nominating and voting for our new SCAA Executive Board members to serve in 2023.

“Lastly, I want to take this opportunity to say, “Thank You,” for allowing me serve as your president over the last two years.”

Sincerely,

Kathy Gonzales

President 2022 SCAA

Santa Clarita Artists Association

