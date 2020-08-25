SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the 31st Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic will be held virtually via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The fine art submissions will be professionally adjudicated by two judges. Judges decisions are final. There will be a Best of Show Award, as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons for each division. Each division will need a minimum of five (5) participants for the three placements. If there are eight (8) or more in a division, then Merit ribbons will also be awarded.

Besides being a day to celebrate the work of SCAA fine artists, the Art Classic is normally our main fundraiser of the year that supports our local high school scholarship program. We unfortunately will not be having a Silent or Live Auction this year due to the hardships that individuals and businesses have endured with COVID-19. If you would like to personally donate, or know a business that is able to support, please contact us.

Entry Requirements:

Intent to Participate Form

SCAA members only, click [here] for the Intent to Participate form.

Membership applications are available on our membership page, https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/membership–benefits.html.

– If signing up to become a member of SCAA for the 2020 Art Classic, please note that membership is good through December 31, 2020.

– Artwork may not have been entered in a previous Santa Clarita Art Classic.

– Artwork must be the original creation of the artist and not derived from another person’s photo or artwork.

– Artwork should have been created in the past three years.

– No artwork prepared in a classroom or workshop maybe entered.

– Artists may enter artworks not to exceed 48” x 48” (including the frame), no size limit on sculptures size.

– Final submissions should be high quality photo of artwork ONLY (no mat or frame) sent in a JPG format.

– Further instructions will be given for digital size requirements.

– 3D sculptures should send multiple images that best represent the art piece.

– Each piece entered will need Artist Name, Artwork Title, Medium, Size, and Price.

– Fees are $25.00 for 2 Entries, and $30.00 for 3 Entries.

– All artwork must be for sale. Although the artwork/s being submitted are digital image representations of the original piece/s, the Artist must be prepared to have artwork framed/matted for possible sale. A 25% commission will be paid to Santa Clarita Artists Association for artwork sold through the SCAA Art Classic.

Categories Are:

– Acrylic

– Oil

– Watercolor

– Dry Media

– Mixed Media/Other

– Photography

– Digital Art

– Sculpture/3D Media

– Masters (all media)

Any category with fewer than 5 submissions will be judged with Mixed Media/Other.

The categories entered by the artist on the Entry Form are subject to change.

If in question, the Art Classic Committee will determine the correct category for each piece. Changes made by the Committee are final.

Awards:

Best of Show, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place ribbons, Merit Ribbons and Artist Palette pins will be awarded to each winner. There is also an “Excellence In Art “ Award given by the city of Santa Clarita.

Dates to Remember:

– Deadline for Artist Intent Application, midnight, Saturday, Sept. 12.

– Deadline for Final Application Entry Form and Payment, midnight, Saturday, Oct. 3.

– Delivery of Final Digital Artwork, midnight, Saturday, Oct. 3.

– Virtual Zoom Art Classic Awards Ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

– Pick-up Awards at the SCAA Gallery in Newhall, dates and times for pick-up will be arranged with individuals after the event.

Note:

– Please download, fill out, scan, and email Artist Intent Form Application to SCAAEventChair@gmail.com.

– You can download and print the Art Classic Application Entry Form and Waiver Form from SCAA website https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/, fill it out, and email to SCAAEventChair@gmail.com. Please read all forms thoroughly. Artists Entry Payments need to be processed on the website by Saturday, Oct. 3.

Visit SantaClaritaArtists.org for all forms and payments.

For more information, contact Art Classic Chairperson Nancy Gallardo at (661) 400-1014 or co-chair Susan Zavala at (661) 609-1450. You can also have questions answered by emailing SCAAEventChair@gmail.com.