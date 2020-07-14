SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway

Many of Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) fundraising events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SCAA has found a creative way to raise funds while practicing Safer at Home orders.

SCAA is announcing the “Art is Essential” t-shirt/sweatshirt fundraiser. There are many colorful options and shirts including t-shirts, sweatshirts (youth sizes also available), so there is something to please artists and patrons alike.

How it works:

SCAA is partnering with the company Bonfire. Please click the link to order your shirts. http://www.bonfire.com/art-is-essential-scaa-fundraiser/.

SCAA’s “Art is Essential” campaign is underway now through Sunday, Aug. 2. Shirts are ordered directly from Bonfire and SCAA will receive a percentage of the profits. Shirts will ship after the campaign is over and should arrive at your home between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and August 20.

SCAA’s goal is to sell 100 or more shirts.

SCAA is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote art in the Santa Clarita Valley by ​”Making Visual Art Visible.”