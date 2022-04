SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29

Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.

The show will run from April 29 to June 5, with a free reception on April 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at SCAA’s gallery located at 22508 6th Street Newhall, CA 91321.

All are invited.

Exhibitors are as follows: Jeffery Jackson, Patricia Thayer, Mike Farrell, Meressa Naftulin, Dody Rogers, Olga Kaczmar, Meryl Goudey, Patricia O’Heam, Chrystal Walker, and Sandy Fisher.

SCAA welcomes visitors to join them for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.

See www.santaclaritaartist.org. Here is a sneak preview of the art.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...