July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone
old telephone
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
| Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Scam Alert

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.

How can you tell a real property tax bill from a property tax scam?

Look out for red flags. These include:

An unexpected notice: You receive a bill at an unlikely time of year or if you have already paid. (Note: Legitimate annual L.A. County secured property tax bills are mailed in October. Other unsecured property tax bills are sent at various times.)

Urgent or threatening language: A phony bill might use phrases like “pay immediately or face legal action” to scare you into accidentally paying a scammer.

Unusual payment methods: The phony bill asks you to pay with gift cards or wire transfers.

Incorrect information: Your name, address, parcel number, or tax year may be wrong or inconsistent with official records. The document has spelling or grammar errors, inaccurate logos, or does not state it’s from the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector.

What does a real bill look like?

Click here to see a sample bill from the L.A. County Treasurer and Tax Collector.

A legitimate property tax bill or government-issued tax notice will:

Come from an official agency.

Include accurate, detailed information such as:

Assessor’s parcel number (APN).

Legal property description.

Payment due dates.

Contact information for the issuing office.

Offer secure payment options.

Use formal and clear language—not threatening or coercive.

If someone receives a fake tax bill, what should they do next?

Do not pay or respond until you’ve confirmed it’s legitimate.

Verify directly by contacting the L.A. County Treasurer and Tax Collector online at ttc.lacounty.gov or by phone at (888) 807-2111 or (213) 974-2111.

Report it to the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs online at dcba.lacounty.gov or by phone at (800) 593-8222.

Warn others, especially elderly family members or neighbors who may be more vulnerable.
SCVNews.com