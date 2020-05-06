SCE Energy Storage Program Can Protect Against Power Outages

As temperatures rise the threat of wildfires starts increasing, Southern California Edison wants to alert its customers to an energy storage program that can help keep the lights on in the face of wildfire threats.

SCE customers in high fire risk areas have added incentives to install energy storage.

Expanded funding of SCE’s Self-Generation Incentive Program gives California’s most at-risk residents the ability to make their homes more resilient to power outages meant to protect them from wildfires.

Over the next four years, SCE customers in high fire risk areas have access to incentives that will pay for most of the cost of a battery storage program.

Customers in high fire risk areas who may qualify for the program include:

* Medical Baseline program participants

* CARE and FERA participants and others that meet income criteria

* Those who have had their power turned off due to two separate Public Safety Power Shutoff-events

* Commercial customers like fire stations and food banks to homeless shelters that provide critical services to vulnerable communities in high fire risk areas

Customers can learn more at SCE.com.