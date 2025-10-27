header image

1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway
SCE Issues PSPS Alerts for SCV, NWS Heat Advisory for County Areas
| Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.

Residents who signed up with SCV have received texts from SCE with the message:

“We may have to shut off your power from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. We may have to shut off your power to decrease risk. Power restoration typically takes 8 hours and will start after the winds subside.

Delays may occur if daylight is required for safe inspecitons.

We are working to reduce the number of customers affected and will keep you updated.

Visit sce.com/psps for the latest information.”

For more information about the PSPS program visit PrepareforPowerDown.com.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact much of the region on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The Santa Clarita Valley is expected to have temperatures in the high 80s, 10 degrees hotter than the historical average.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory as high temperatures have been forecasted for the following areas:

A Heat Advisory is issued when hot weather is expected to cause discomfort and may lead to heat-related illness for some people, especially those who are vulnerable to heat, in the areas indicated below. This advisory has been issued for Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Malibu Coast

Los Angeles County Beaches

Palos Verdes Hills

Los Angeles Inland Coast

Western Santa Monica Mountains

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

Western San Fernando Valley

Eastern San Fernando Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

San Gabriel Valley

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15).

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Take cool showers or baths.

Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter.

Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.
Heat-Related Illness.

It’s important to know how to recognize and help someone who is experiencing a heat-related illness. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast &strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

Watch out for each other. Everyone should take precautions to prevent heat-related illness, but there are groups more vulnerable to heat. Check on those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

* HeatRisk is a comprehensive calculation used by NWS that combines current weather forecast data, historical climate data that is specific to each geographic area, and social vulnerability data (i.e., CDC Social Vulnerability Index) to inform level of heat risk specific in each geographic area in a much more detailed and accurate way than a single temperature reading.

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

You can find the most up-to-date information by visiting the extreme heat website, signing up for heat advisories, and following Public Health on all social media platforms to obtain tips and advisories on heat. The social media handle is @lapublichealth on all platforms.
