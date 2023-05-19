Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor

SACRAMENTO – California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.

“I am so proud that our office continues to advance solutions to our community’s biggest challenges. Delivering on issues like healthcare, housing, homelessness, safe communities and support for small businesses will allow all families to thrive,” said Schiavo. “I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support.”

The bills that advanced include:

Vital Records Access for Low Income & Unhoused Folks (AB464):

AB 464 provides tools needed for low-income and people experiencing homelessness by eliminating costs for driver’s licenses. These are required to access support essential to getting on their feet like employment, safe parking programs, housing, schooling and healthcare. It also eliminates fees for access to vital records such as birth certificates, death records, and marriage or marriage dissolution records for any individual who is a recipient of public assistance.

Streamline Affordable Housing Development Funding (AB 519):

AB 519, approved by the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee with unanimous bipartisan support, will establish an Affordable Housing Finance Workgroup to create a consolidated application for affordable and homeless housing developers. These changes will get housing build faster and prevent increased costs by streamlining a process that, according to a 2020 State Auditor report, creates an unnecessarily cumbersome process that ultimately passes the cost on to taxpayers and those who can least afford it, those occupying affordable units.

Postpartum Parental & Infant Care (AB 608):

AB 608 provides nurturing, supportive, and culturally competent postpartum care from Comprehensive Perinatal Health Workers. This means new moms and babies enrolled in Medi-Cal have care where and when they need it for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

Gun Safety Training for Concealed Carry (AB 1133):

AB 1133 centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates safe statewide testing standards in order to receive or renew a concealed carry gun permit.

Sick Days Nurses and Healthcare Workers (AB 1359):

AB 1359, approved by the Assembly Labor and Employment Committee, will give health workers, who encounter and treat illness every day, additional sick days to ensure healthcare workers, their patients and our communities are protected from unnecessary exposure to illness. AB 1359 details a minimum sick day accrual rate for health workers to ensure they can take their hard-earned sick leave when needed.

Banning Dangerous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423):

AB 1423 protects the health and safety of young athletes by prohibiting schools, universities, and state or local governments from purchasing or installing Astroturf containing perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as the forever chemical, beginning in 2024. And starting in 2025, AB 1423 prohibits the intentional use of PFAS in any Astroturf product manufactured or sold in the state.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...