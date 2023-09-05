Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.

“I’m thrilled that we didn’t lose a single bill in the Senate Appropriations committee,” said Schaivo. “Our office has worked incredibly hard to craft financially responsible bills, many with bi-partisan support, that advance our key objectives, including improving housing accessibility, enhancing healthcare affordability and ensuring community safety. I’m thankful to the chair and my colleagues for recognizing our strategic work and for their support in advancing legislation that will make a real difference in our community.”

Schiavo had six bills up for consideration before the committee. The following bills were approved and move to the full Senate floor for consideration. All bills must be approved by the full vote of both houses of the Legislature by Sept. 14.

Housing and Homelessness

— IDs for Low Income and Unhoused Californians (AB 464)

Exempts individuals who meet specified eligibility requirements for specified assistance programs from paying a fee for various vital records.

Streamline Affordable and Homeless Housing Development (AB 519)

— Reduces administrative costs to produce affordable housing by establishing a workgroup tasked with examining barriers to and developing a timeline to achieve a unified application and review process for affordable housing grants, loans and tax incentives.

Healthcare

— Postpartum Perinatal and Infant Care (AB 608)

Provides nurturing, supportive and culturally competent postpartum care for new moms enrolled in Medi-Cal for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

— Sick Day for Nurses and Healthcare Workers (AB 1359)

Provides health workers, who encounter and treat illness every day, additional sick days to perform the best for their patients.

Creating Safe Communities

— Banning Hazardous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423)

Prohibits the manufacture or sale of artificial turf that contain the toxic forever chemicals beginning in 2026 and creates an installation moratorium starting in 2026 for public entities, public or private schools, or public or private institutions of higher learning.

Additionally, AB 1133, which seeks to create statewide testing standards for concealed carry permits and centralize permit holder information was converted to a two year bill by the Senate Appropriations Committee and can be considered again as soon as January 2024.

Schavio represents the 40th California Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of northern San Fernando Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...