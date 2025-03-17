Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.

“Everyone in our community, from small business owners, to victims and witnesses of crime, to law enforcement officers who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe, deserve our support. These bills will go a long way to ensuring we are keeping people and our small business safe and giving law enforcement the ability to thrive,” said Schiavo. “As a member of the Select Committee on Retail Theft, the representative of a large law enforcement community who work to keep us safe and should be able to retire with dignity and a victim of crime myself, the responsibility to protect our community is one I take very seriously. These bills move forward important protections and supports to make that real.”

Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535)

The Victim and Witness Protection Act strengthens legal protections for victims and witnesses, ensuring their safety before and after criminal charges are filed. By providing essential safeguards, this measure empowers victims, particularly survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, to seek justice without fear of intimidation or retaliation. This bill eliminates a legal barrier that victims currently face seeking protection from intimidation. This act will provide an extra layer of protection for survivors and witnesses to assist law enforcement with the vital information needed to solve crimes, support survivors and ensure communities are safe.

Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949)

As small businesses and independent retailers have recently faced a retail theft crisis, this bill establishes the Small Business Retail Theft Grant Program to provide financial resources to small businesses to purchase needed security improvements. From investing in surveillance equipment to reinforcing store safety measures, this bill ensures that small businesses can protect their livelihoods and contribute to safer communities.

Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814)

California’s high cost of living and tax burdens have driven many retired law enforcement officers to leave the state, taking experience and knowledge with them. The Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill supports the retention of retired peace officers by exempting law enforcement pensions from state income tax between 2025 and 2030.

Victims of Crime Program Funding Request

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fund is a crucial resource for organizations aiding survivors of domestic violence, elder abuse and human trafficking. As federal funding for these programs declines, Schiavo is leading an effort to backfill lost funding to ensure these life-saving services remain available.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...