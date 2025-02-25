header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
| Monday, Feb 24, 2025
rebuiolding homes

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.

The package of bills prioritizes affordability, community safety, housing and homelessness and more. She has announced three bills in the package, aimed at helping to solve the housing and homelessness crisis, including speeding up housing construction, improving housing stability for foster youth and helping prevent medical debt from leading to homelessness.

“We need to take bold action to tackle the challenges our community is facing—from the housing affordability crisis to financial hardships that push people further into instability,” said Schiavo. “These bills are about cutting red tape, expediting action, providing real support for families, and making sure people have the foundation they need to thrive.”

Expediting State Housing Permits (AB 301)

Expediting State Housing Permits ensures that housing projects are not stalled by removing red tape and establishing firm timelines for state agencies involved in housing development reviews. The bill requires state agencies to follow the same timelines required of counties for completeness checks and permit approvals. If a state agency fails to meet these deadlines, the permit will be deemed approved, or the review period will be considered complete, allowing housing development to move forward without roadblocks or further delays.

Patient Debt Prevention Act (AB 1312)

The Patient Debt Prevention Act reduces medical costs by requiring hospitals to prescreen patients experiencing homelessness, uninsured patients, Medi-Cal recipients and those with over $500 in medical debt for eligibility to charity care or reduced-cost programs before they are discharged. This ensures that patients receive the financial assistance they qualify for and prevents hospitals from burdening families currently struggling financially with unaffordable bills and medical debt, especially at a time when they may still be recovering from serious illness.

“Californians should not avoid hospital care out of fear they can’t pay the bill. No family should struggle to pay off avoidable hospital debt as a parent or child is recovering from an illness,” said Schiavo. “For too long, patients have been in the dark about financial assistance, even though financial help for hospital bills is available. Now, we have the tools to quickly estimate patients’ eligibility for financial assistance and help them apply for relief before they ever receive a hospital bill. The Patient Debt Prevention Act ensures hospital patients get the help they need to afford care, not a call from a collection agent.”

Foster Youth Housing Stability (AB 534)

Foster Youth Housing Stability helps foster youth service providers that support transition-age youth to more reliably access private financing to purchase housing. By amending Transitional Housing Program contracts, the bill decreases the risk of investment and increases the availability of stable, long-term housing for youth exiting foster care, reducing homelessness among this vulnerable population.

These three bills will be heard in policy committees in the coming months, with opportunities for stakeholders and the public to provide input. Individuals and organizations can submit position letters here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
FULL STORY...
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner. 
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
SCVNews.com