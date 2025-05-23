Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.

“Our 2025 legislative package is about solving real problems for real people,” said Schiavo. “From working to make everyday life more affordable, to keeping our community safe, to helping small businesses and veterans and protecting families living near toxic landfills, every single bill is grounded in the urgent needs I hear about every day from our community.”

Making Life More Affordable

— Ratepayer Relief Act – AB 1020: Ensures utility companies pass public savings on to customers.

— Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption – ACA 5: Constitutional amendment expanding veterans’ access to housing relief.

— Student and Veteran Affordability Programs – AB 1241: Establishes aid for students facing financial hardship (two-year bill).

— Patient Debt Prevention Act – AB 1312: Ensures hospitals prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing.

— Military Pension Tax Exemption – AB 53 (Coauthor): Excludes up to $20,000 in veteran retirement pay from taxation.

— Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act – AB 909: Protects seniors from scams by requiring banks to prevent and reimburse fraud (two-year bill).

Investing in Public Safety

— Law Enforcement Pension Tax Exemption – AB 814: Offers retired peace officers state income tax relief (died in committee).

— Victim and Witness Protection Act – AB 535: Strengthens protections for survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, and abuse.

— Small Business Retail Theft Grant Program – AB 949: Helps businesses pay for security upgrades.

— Justin Kropp Safety Act – AB 365: Requires AEDs at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent death by electrocution.

Relief for Chiquita Canyon Landfill Impacted Communities

— Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act – AB 27: Ensures aid to landfill-impacted residents isn’t taxed or counted against benefits.

— Landfill Fire Safety Act – AB 28: Requires early warnings and state oversight to prevent public health disasters like the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Supporting Veterans and Military Families

— Veterans Education Assistance Act – AB 1509: Strengthens oversight of programs using G.I. Bill benefits.

Protecting Consumers

— Timely Care Act – AB 539: Extends insurance approvals for medical treatment from 60 days to one year.

— Click-to-Cancel 2.0 – AB 656: Requires platforms to let users easily delete their accounts and take their data with them.

Housing Solutions, Planning, and Wildlife Recovery

— Expediting State Housing Permits – AB 301: Cuts red tape by holding state agencies to timely housing permit reviews.

— Foster Youth Housing Stability – AB 534: Makes it easier for service providers to build housing for youth exiting foster care.

— Fire Victim Mortgage Forbearance – AB 238 (Coauthor): Provides relief for families recovering from wildfires.

— Roads to Resilience Act – AB 1132: Improves CalTrans emergency planning to protect communities during floods, fires, and disasters.

Expanding Access to Healthcare

— Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency – AB 1418: Tracks and reports delays in employer-sponsored insurance.

— Reproductive Healthcare Access and Information Act – AB 1500: Expands and improves abortion.ca.gov to counter misinformation and improve public access.

Many of these bills have already passed out of key committees or the assembly floor and are advancing through the legislative process this year, while others have been introduced as two-year bills.

