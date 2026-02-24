header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Schiavo Announces Legislation to Lower Costs, Protect Consumers, Improve Safety
| Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), has announced she has introduced her 2026 legislative package, introducing and coauthoring a slate of bills focused on lowering costs, protecting consumers, strengthening public safety, supporting children and families and addressing housing and public health challenges facing communities across Assembly District 40.

Schiavo’s legislative package takes aim at barriers impacting working families, small businesses, patients and ratepayers.

“Families across our community are working hard, and can still barely keep up with rising costs, whether it’s housing, health care, utilities, or childcare,” said Schiavo. “This legislative package is about making sure our state is working for people, not against them — lowering costs, protecting people from scams and exploitation, improving access to care, supporting survivors and ensuring our communities are safe and healthy places to live.”

Lowering Costs for Patients and Ratepayers

Timely Healthcare Act – AB 539

Patients and physicians have long been forced to fight with insurance companies, just to get stable and reliable health care coverage. This bill helps to hold insurance companies accountable and increase access to care by extending approved prior authorization to one year, reducing delays and costs and speeding up patient care.

Utility Rate Transparency Act – AB 1715

Makes sure utility companies receiving public grants or low-cost government loans are transparent and report the savings to ensure customers are not overcharged to bolster company profits, helping lower bills for ratepayers.

Healthcare Debt Protection Act – AB 2746

Protects patients’ credit scores and saves them from higher borrowing costs in the future by ensuring that medical credit card debt is treated the same as other medical debt, so it can’t be reported to credit agencies.

Consumer Protection and Financial Security

Protecting Families from Financial Delay Act – AB 1660

Ensures banks and financial institutions follow the law and promptly turn over financial information and assets when ordered by the court, such as when an individual without family passes away. If they refuse or delay, courts can fine them, holding institutions accountable and protecting the financial security of vulnerable individuals and their estates.

Whistleblower Protection and Privacy Act – AB 2021

Helps protect personal and sensitive data, such as personal medical information or location, from misuse and abuse by establishing whistleblower protections for individuals who report illegal actions by companies to the California Privacy Protection Agency.

Protect Small Business from Predatory Lending Act – AB 2116

Creates clear rules for business financing companies so small businesses aren’t taken advantage of by predatory lenders. By requiring lenders to register with the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, this bill increases transparency, promotes fair competition and helps small businesses access financing they can trust.

Stop the Scams Act – AB 2674

Requires state banks to implement fraud prevention procedures and intervene in suspicious transactions, protecting people’s hard-earned money, while establishing enforcement and liability protections for banks who protect their customers.

Housing and Childcare

Planning for Childcare Access Act – AB 1914

As we continue to build housing to address our housing crisis, families need affordable childcare near where they live and work. This act recognizes child care as essential infrastructure by requiring cities and counties to incorporate child care into long-term growth strategies and general plans.

Multifamily Housing Fast-track Cleanup Act – AB 2390

Current law allows for rapid approval for some multifamily housing projects that meet very specific standards. This act will make sure that much needed housing projects in the fast lane are not slowed down or saddled with major changes in building standards while in the approval process.

Public Safety and Victim Support

Sexual Predator Accountability Act – AB 2147

Helps protect and support crime survivors and improves the ability to prosecute perpetrators of serial sexual offenses occurring across multiple counties by allowing prosecutors to try the perpetrator in a single jurisdiction when at least one offense occurred there.

Human Trafficking Victim Support Act – AB 2720

Strengthens support for survivors of human trafficking by ensuring law enforcement agencies assign specially trained officers to handle these sensitive cases.

DIU Ignition Interlock Devices – AB 1830* (Petrie-Norris)

Makes streets safer by requiring anyone convicted of a DUI to install an ignition interlock device, or a breathalyzer, where current law only requires one being installed after two or more DUIs.

Supporting Veterans

Faster Services for Veterans Act – AB 2219

Ensures California’s veterans receive faster, more consistent and higher-quality support by standardizing services across County Veteran Service Officers, reducing wait times through a statewide work queue, strengthening accountability and ensuring local offices have the resources to effectively serve those who served.

Protecting Veteran Pension Act – SB 1407* (Archuleta)

Saves California’s veterans money by excluding military retirement pay and spouse payments until 2030.

Workforce and Health Care Access

Public Hospital Physician Stability Act – AB 2311

Helps struggling public hospitals maintain the workforce to serve local communities by allowing them to directly hire physicians, improving workforce stability, expanding access to care, while maintaining strict protections for independent clinical judgment.

Workplace Safety Inspector Study – AB 2488

Protects workers by requiring a study on staffing shortages within the Division of Occupational Safety and Health and how those gaps impact workplace safety, while advancing recommendations to strengthen recruitment, training and career pathways for safety inspectors to ensure timely inspections and stronger on-the-job protections.

Environmental Health and Green Economy

Landfill Safety Act – AB 28

Enhances monitoring, reporting and transparency of elevated temperature events at landfills in an effort to prevent public health emergencies. Requires landfill operators to submit corrective action plans to local enforcement agencies and notify impacted communities while imposing fees for noncompliance that fund community relief measures.

Electric Vehicle Charger Affordability Act – AB 1820

Lowers upfront costs for homeowners and businesses by making EV adoption more affordable. Caps excessive permitting fees for electric vehicle chargers by limiting local government charges to the actual cost of processing permits

These bills will be heard in policy committees in the coming months, with opportunities for stakeholders and the public to provide input.

Individuals and organizations can submit position letters here.

* Indicates co-authored bill.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the official designation of La Puerta as a California Point of Historical Interest on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the introduction of the Whistleblower Protection and Privacy Act, AB 2021.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign's final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston's Restaurant in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the official designation of La Puerta as a California Point of Historical Interest on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the introduction of the Whistleblower Protection and Privacy Act, AB 2021.
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign's final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston's Restaurant in Valencia.
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s professional opera company, will present a powerful double bill of one-act operas by Carlisle Floyd, "Slow Dusk" and "The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair," on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Olive Branch Theatricals Theater at Valencia Town Center.
April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
Schiavo Announces Legislation to Lower Costs, Protect Consumers, Improve Safety
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), has announced she has introduced her 2026 legislative package, introducing and coauthoring a slate of bills focused on lowering costs, protecting consumers, strengthening public safety, supporting children and families and addressing housing and public health challenges facing communities across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Legislation to Lower Costs, Protect Consumers, Improve Safety
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
<strong>1993</strong> - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19930224palmert.jpg" alt="Palmer Guilty" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
The Master's University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses.
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
SCVNews.com