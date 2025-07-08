Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans

As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.

“As the daughter and sister of a veteran, this work is deeply personal. My father battled cancer three times from his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam and his access to care and benefits from the VA gave him 40 more years of life. It’s that experience that motivates me to ensure every single veteran in California has the same care and support,” said Schiavo. “We owe our veterans more than just thanks, we owe them action. From protecting veterans from predatory scams to increasing access to education and tax relief, we are delivering meaningful change to those who’ve served our country.”

Legislative Wins for Veterans in 2025

Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices (SB 694)

Schiavo is a joint author of Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices (SB 694), protecting California veterans from being charged illegal and exorbitant fees when applying for disability benefits. Despite federal law prohibiting fees for initial VA claims, unaccredited actors continue to exploit veterans, sometimes charging tens of thousands of dollars for services veterans can receive for free through accredited County Veterans Service Officers (CVSOs). This bill strengthens state protections to align with federal law, ensuring veterans are safeguarded from these predatory practices and disabled veterans receive all of the benefits due to them. Click here to see my testimony on this bill today.

Delivering Tax Relief for Military Retirees (AB 53)

Included in this year’s state budget, Delivering Tax Relief for Military Retirees (AB 53) exempts the first $20,000 of military retirement pay from state income taxes for retired veterans with 20+ years of service. This tax break helps ensure veterans keep more of what they’ve earned. It applies to single filers with incomes under $125,000 and joint filers under $250,000.

Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense (AB 1508)

Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense (AB 1508) extends the work of the Governor’s Military Council through 2031. The Council plays a vital role in supporting California’s military installations and ensuring our state remains a leader in national defense. By advocating for quality-of-life issues for military families and supporting local partnerships, the Council protects California’s military jobs and boosts the state’s economy.

Expanding Oversight of Veterans’ Education Benefits (AB 1509)

Expanding Oversight of Veterans’ Education Benefits (AB 1509) gives CalVet clear authority over the California State Approving Agency for Veterans Education (CSAAVE), the state’s watchdog over institutions that enroll veterans using GI Bill benefits. This bill strengthens oversight of educational institutions to ensure veterans receive high-quality, fraud-free, training and education.

Veterans Resource Centers at Community Colleges

Schiavo voted to include $10.8 million in this year’s budget for Veterans Resource Centers at California’s community colleges. These centers provide critical services to support student veterans in their transition from military to academic and civilian life, including academic counseling, peer support and mental health resources.

