Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses. This exciting initiative is designed to equip both new and established business owners with the knowledge and resources essential for success.

“As someone who has owned a small business and is an advocate for small businesses in our community, I am thrilled to launch this Small Business Town Hall Series,” said Schiavo. “Our aim is to provide small business owners with the resources and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape. Whether you are just starting your small business or looking to take your small business to the next level, this event series is tailored to meet your needs.”

Event Details:

Part 1: Tips on How To Start A Small Business with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Date: Sept. 26

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Virtual via Zoom

Click [here] to register.

The first event in the series will delve into the fundamental aspects of launching a small business, with a focus on the vital role of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) as a resource. Participants will gain valuable insights on:

– Business Structures

– SBDC as a Resource

– Registering a Business

– Essential Startup Activities

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly and now serves as Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. Prior to her election, Assemblywoman Schiavo was a Nurse Advocate and Small Business Owner who worked in the labor movement for more than 20 years. Throughout her career, Assemblywoman Schiavo helped deliver healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, to more than one million people. In the Northwest San Fernando Valley, she co-founded an organization that helped secure housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness, has delivered more than 50,000 meals to people in need, and increased resources to help keep our communities safe. Assemblywoman Schiavo lives in Chatsworth with her daughter Sofia where they love to hike in the Santa Susana Mountains.

