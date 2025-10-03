Schiavo Authors Three Bills Signed by Governor

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), that will bring relief and accountability to California communities.

“From protecting victims of crime, to strengthening support for our veterans and military families, to securing financial relief for families near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, these bills are about protecting our community,” said Schiavo. “I’m proud to deliver these victories, so people can finally get the support they deserve.”

Delivering for Financial Relief for Families with the Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance Act (AB 985) provides property tax relief for residents impacted by the ongoing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. Families who have seen their home values fall due to toxic exposure and hazardous conditions will now receive meaningful financial relief.

Protecting Victims of Crime with the Strengthening Safe Leave Act (AB 406) builds on Schiavo’s work last year expanding workplace protections for victims of crime by clarifying enforcement authority and aligning unpaid leave and sick leave provisions. This ensures victims can take time off to recover, seek safety and care for their families without fear of losing their jobs.

Supporting Veterans and Military Families with the Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense Bill (AB 1508) extends the Governor’s Military Council through 2031, ensuring California remains at the forefront of supporting military installations and national security. The Council brings together military, industry, and state leaders to advance policies and work to protect bases, jobs and communities across the state.

Together, these bills represent victories for victims of crime, veterans and military families, and those impacted by the public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“Whether it’s fighting for those who have been victims of crime, are struggling due to no fault of their own, or ensuring we deliver for veterans and military families, these wins show what’s possible when we fight for what our community needs,” Schiavo said.

