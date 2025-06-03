Schiavo Bill to Strengthen Protections for Crime Victims Passes State Assembly

|
Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is held the first Saturday of the month, where artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Saturday, June 7.
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 7 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
College of the Canyons men's golf is sending four players from its 2025 3C2A State Championship team on to compete at the four-year level. The achievement was highlighted at the on-campus signing ceremony on Friday, May 30.
With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be out of school and more residents are heading outside to enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer, from paseos and parks to community events and local shopping. As activity picks up across the city, it is a good time to remember that safety starts with being a Heads Up driver!
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction through 10 a.m. Monday, June 9 at all three local library branches.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.
The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.
June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of the Altadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 2 to Saturday, June 7.
What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm.
