Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Schiavo Bill to Strengthen Protections for Crime Victims Passes State Assembly
| Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025

Pilar SchiavoThe California State Assembly passed the Victim and Witness Protection Act, AB 535 Monday. The bill was authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. This legislation would close a dangerous loophole in state law that leaves victims and witnesses vulnerable to intimidation after charges have been filed in a criminal case.

The legislation is co-sponsored by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, who have both highlighted the urgent need to strengthen protections for victims and uphold the integrity of the justice process. Under current law, current protections require intimidation to occur both before and after criminal charges are filed. The Victim and Witness Protection Act changes that by clearly stating that intimidation or threats at any point in a case are illegal.

“No one should be threatened into staying silent, especially not after they’ve come forward,” said Schiavo. “This bill makes sure victims and witnesses are protected from day one through the end of a case. We owe it to survivors and witnesses to make sure the justice system protects them every step of the way.”

​​This clarification in the law is especially important for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse, who may have already been a victim of threats, are often at the highest risk of ongoing intimidation.

The Victim and Witness Protection Act passed with strong bipartisan support and now moves to the State Senate for consideration.
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 7 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
June 5: Watershed Recreation and Conservation Authority Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Authority meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.
June 7: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is held the first Saturday of the month, where artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Saturday, June 7.
Canyons Sending Four from State Championship Squad to Next Level
College of the Canyons men's golf is sending four players from its 2025 3C2A State Championship team on to compete at the four-year level. The achievement was highlighted at the on-campus signing ceremony on Friday, May 30.
Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!
With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be out of school and more residents are heading outside to enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer, from paseos and parks to community events and local shopping. As activity picks up across the city, it is a good time to remember that safety starts with being a Heads Up driver!
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Castaic Paddleboarder
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.
June 11: Grand Opening of Magic GMC Cadillac
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Magic GMC Cadillac, Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
June 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Silent Book Auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction through 10 a.m. Monday, June 9 at all three local library branches.
June 13: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features New Zealand
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. The June Celebrate event will feature the country of New Zealand.
June 6: TASC Sports Tournament at Central Park
The Adult Skills Center is hosting a sports tournament in celebration of athletes of all abilities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Central Park.
‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.
June 19: RSVP for River of Lights at Central Park
June 19 is the deadline to RSVP if you wish to attend the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony at Central Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Canyons Two-Sport Student-Athlete Samantha Rodriguez Ready to Firefight
At just 21 years old, Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is already blazing a trail, literally and figuratively, in a field where women are a rare sight.
Loma Alta Park, Satellite Senior Center Open
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department joined partners and community members to celebrate the reopening of Loma Alta Park and the launch of a new Satellite Senior Center, a vital resource for older adults in Altadena following the loss of the Altadena Senior Center to the Eaton Fire.
Whitesides Visits Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rep. George Whitesides recently joined Val Verde Citizens for the Closure of Chiquita Canyon Landfill to meet with affected residents about the ongoing conditions surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
CSUN Professor’s Work with Music Therapy Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
California State University, Northridge professor emeritus of music Ron Borczon has been awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Music Therapy Association.
Mayor Bill Miranda | Dance Into Summer at SENSES Block Party
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
New Altadena Recovery Hub Opens for Residents Impacted by Eaton Fire
The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.
June 2-7: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 2 to Saturday, June 7.
Preventing Pollution to Santa Clara River, Santa Clarita Groundwater
What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm.
