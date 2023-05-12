Schiavo Co-Authors Bipartisan Solutions to Fentanyl Crisis

In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
“As a mom, it is terrifying to think about what my daughter will face in the near future going into middle school and high school,” said Schiavo. “This is truly a crisis that we are committed to addressing, to solving, and to making a difference on in a real way. We need to focus on things that are actually going to make an impact and change people’s lives and prevent these tragedies from happening in our communities. That’s one of the reasons I’m co-authoring AB 19, so schools are able to respond to the crises we are too often seeing in our schools and with our students.”
Last year, 6,843 people died in California from opioid overdose and more than 83% of these deaths were related to Fentanyl. AB 19, the fentanyl bill Schiavo is co-authoring, will require each public school to maintain at least two doses of naloxone hydrochloride on its campus. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, quickly restoring normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event held Thursday.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has been recognized with the prestigious Association of California School Administrators Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and for his service to the children of California.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook Presented by Wells Fargo will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.