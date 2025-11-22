header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 21
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
| Friday, Nov 21, 2025
Charging Up An Electric Car At Night

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry since the last hearing of the select committee, to examine persistent barriers to charging access and reliability and outline successful and efficient programs that foster innovation and progress in the middle of shifting federal priorities.

The hearing brought together leaders from state agencies, utilities, the EV industry, community organizations, ports and companies making the transition, and more to provide comprehensive updates on the challenges and progress of electrifying transportation across California.

“California has made tremendous progress over the last decade improving charging reliability, expanding access, increasing affordability, and supporting innovation across the EV industry,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “But the transition is far from seamless, and federal roadblocks now threaten the policies and investments that helped us get here. Yesterday’s hearing was about protecting that progress and charting the next chapter of California’s clean transportation future.”

The hearing featured three panels providing statewide perspectives, sector-specific challenges and detailed recommendations for legislative action.

State agencies updated the committee on the host of programs and technical assistance providers as well as positive market trends in EV adoption with over 29% of new cars sold being EVs.

The following panel dug into challenges and opportunities in passenger vehicles. Comments identified the need for flexibility in funding for technologies that fit the lifestyles of all Californians.

Finally, the panel on the medium and heavy duty commercial sector provided an opportunity to hear first hand from companies making the transition to EVs on the challenges and also benefits in maintenance and driver quality of life that they’ve seen from the transition. At the root of all of the discussions were the need for California to continue as a leader in the backdrop of federal headwinds in consistently supporting technological innovation, money-wise programs that address access and affordability and guiding the transition to emission free transit.

“As we move into the next legislative year, the insights shared today will help drive smarter, more forward-thinking policy,” said Schiavo. “California must continue to lead, not just in vehicle innovation, but in creating an EV charging experience that is seamless, affordable and accessible for every community.”

Below is a full list of panelists, and the full committee hearing can be found here.

Statewide Overview & Recommendations

Gia Vacin, Deputy Director, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)

Nancy Skinner, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Michelle Buffington, Chief, Mobile Sources Control Division, California Air Resources Board (CARB)

Passenger Vehicle / Light Duty Sector

Laura Renger, Executive Director, CalETC

Mike Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, American EV Jobs Alliance

Minh Le, General Manager, Los Angeles County Energy & Environmental Services

Emil Abdelshehid, Director, Power New Business and Electrification Division, LADWP

Daniel Barad, Western States Policy Manager, Union of Concerned Scientists

Commercial Vehicle / Medium & Heavy-Duty Sector

Adam Browning, Executive Vice President for Policy & Communications, Forum Mobility

Rudy Diaz, Chief Executive Officer, Hight Logistics

Artie Mandel, Director of Government Affairs, Port of Los Angeles

Chanel Parson, Director of Clean Energy and Demand Response, Southern California Edison

Joseph K. Lyou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Clean Air
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Friday, Nov 21, 2025
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
FULL STORY...
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
Friday, Nov 21, 2025
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 on at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
No. 17 Canyons women's volleyball (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City
College of the Canyons women's basketball won its third straight contest 51-46 at Riverside City College on Tuesday, Nov. 18 behind double-digit point totals from freshmen Lili Martinez and Kathy Artiga. 
Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City
Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up
College of the Canyons women's golf had its state title aspirations washed away as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Alisal Ranch River Course on Monday, Nov. 17.
Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson
Quincy Phillips scored 30 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 106-89 exhibition win over the Nelson (AZ) Warriors Wednesday night, Nov. 19 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family for the Holiday Season
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family for the Holiday Season
