Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry since the last hearing of the select committee, to examine persistent barriers to charging access and reliability and outline successful and efficient programs that foster innovation and progress in the middle of shifting federal priorities.

The hearing brought together leaders from state agencies, utilities, the EV industry, community organizations, ports and companies making the transition, and more to provide comprehensive updates on the challenges and progress of electrifying transportation across California.

“California has made tremendous progress over the last decade improving charging reliability, expanding access, increasing affordability, and supporting innovation across the EV industry,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “But the transition is far from seamless, and federal roadblocks now threaten the policies and investments that helped us get here. Yesterday’s hearing was about protecting that progress and charting the next chapter of California’s clean transportation future.”

The hearing featured three panels providing statewide perspectives, sector-specific challenges and detailed recommendations for legislative action.

State agencies updated the committee on the host of programs and technical assistance providers as well as positive market trends in EV adoption with over 29% of new cars sold being EVs.

The following panel dug into challenges and opportunities in passenger vehicles. Comments identified the need for flexibility in funding for technologies that fit the lifestyles of all Californians.

Finally, the panel on the medium and heavy duty commercial sector provided an opportunity to hear first hand from companies making the transition to EVs on the challenges and also benefits in maintenance and driver quality of life that they’ve seen from the transition. At the root of all of the discussions were the need for California to continue as a leader in the backdrop of federal headwinds in consistently supporting technological innovation, money-wise programs that address access and affordability and guiding the transition to emission free transit.

“As we move into the next legislative year, the insights shared today will help drive smarter, more forward-thinking policy,” said Schiavo. “California must continue to lead, not just in vehicle innovation, but in creating an EV charging experience that is seamless, affordable and accessible for every community.”

Below is a full list of panelists, and the full committee hearing can be found here.

Statewide Overview & Recommendations

Gia Vacin, Deputy Director, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)

Nancy Skinner, Commissioner, California Energy Commission

Michelle Buffington, Chief, Mobile Sources Control Division, California Air Resources Board (CARB)

Passenger Vehicle / Light Duty Sector

Laura Renger, Executive Director, CalETC

Mike Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, American EV Jobs Alliance

Minh Le, General Manager, Los Angeles County Energy & Environmental Services

Emil Abdelshehid, Director, Power New Business and Electrification Division, LADWP

Daniel Barad, Western States Policy Manager, Union of Concerned Scientists

Commercial Vehicle / Medium & Heavy-Duty Sector

Adam Browning, Executive Vice President for Policy & Communications, Forum Mobility

Rudy Diaz, Chief Executive Officer, Hight Logistics

Artie Mandel, Director of Government Affairs, Port of Los Angeles

Chanel Parson, Director of Clean Energy and Demand Response, Southern California Edison

Joseph K. Lyou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Clean Air

