Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Chiquita Canyon Declaration
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
SCHiavo

California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was joined at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15 by 50 community members and leaders at a press conference held at Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic to urge Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to urgently call for a state of emergency related to the health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

This is a second urgent call by Schiavo, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia and multiple legislators for an emergency declaration, echoing the community’s calls to both the county and state.

Speakers urged the county, state and federal governments to take additional action to respond to the clear negative health impacts of the landfill, including temporary and permanent relocation, a health study to address the impact of the landfill on residents and an emergency declaration to open up additional pathways for financial, medical, other support and tax relief.

Schiavo also released a video diary, documenting her and a local family’s symptoms when she stayed the night at their home to get a better sense of what was happening on the ground. The family’s home is located on a street of 14 homes where seven neighbors have been fighting cancer and four were diagnosed just this year.

Find the full video diary here and raw video clips of the Schiavo’s stay can be found here.

“We’re here today to make one thing abundantly clear: the people of Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita need help. And Los Angeles county, the state, and the federal government must do more by declaring a state of emergency and bringing immediate relief to the community,” said Schiavo. “As residents have shared, their health impacts have not gone away and for many, are getting worse. But without Supervisor Barger and the LA County Department of Public Health taking the steps needed to protect these residents, it’s only by visiting and meeting with community members that I learned about the cancer cluster adjacent to the landfill and heard about the pain that residents are experiencing. Some neighbors have endured these health impacts for far too long, but either can’t afford to leave or can’t morally justify letting someone buy and live in their house, just to experience the same serious health issues. We must urgently act to protect our neighbors, it’s the least we can do.”

A statement read by Congressmeman Garcia’s staff at the press conference said, “Congressman Garcia is grateful for the Assemblywoman’s partnership – and remains committed to working in a bipartisan manner – to resolve this issue for the residents. He is again calling on the county to also support a declaration of a state of emergency. There is no downside to it, It will make even more resources available at all levels of government and our community deserves it.”

Jennifer Elkins, the woman who Schiavo stayed with in Val Verde who lives on the street closest to the landfill, spoke at the press conference, noting her experience with the continuing crises.

“In early 2023, I noticed an awful, putrid smell outside. By early April of 2023 we figured out that it was coming from the landfill. Soon after, my family started experiencing symptoms, my children were always complaining of headaches and allergies and seemed to always be congested or have a cough,” Elkins said. “Neighbors started comparing symptoms and realized that something horrible was happening to our community. We were being poisoned. Four of my neighbors have been diagnosed with cancer, just this year. Many of my neighbors are experiencing asthma, cardiovascular issues and other health problems. All this and L.A. County has refused over and over again to declare a state of emergency. We shouldn’t be left to suffer for several more years, we are desperately asking our county and state to declare a state of emergency.”

Other speakers from, and in support of, the community included Yasmina Valdivia, Susie Evans, Darcy Stinson, Shane and Gary Weeks, Valeria Bradford (NAACP of Santa Clarita), Rev. Christopher Montella (St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Santa Clarita), Erica Larson (Val Verde Civic Association), Sandra Cattell (Sierra Club) and Lynne Plambeck (SCOPE).

To watch the press conference in its entirety, click here.
