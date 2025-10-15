Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law, delivering a 100% success rate for the 2025 legislative session.

“As a mom, a former nurse advocate and small business owner and someone who’s spent my career delivering for families, I know how much policies passed in Sacramento impact people’s daily lives,” said Schiavo. “That’s why I’m so proud that every one of our bills was signed into law, because it means real relief, real protections and real progress for our community.”

Bills Signed into Law

— Expediting State Housing Permits – AB 301: Cuts red tape by requiring state agencies to complete timely reviews of housing permits, speeding up the construction of urgently needed housing.

— Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance Act – AB 985: Provides tax relief, property reassessment, and mortgage forbearance tools for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

— Patient Debt Prevention Act – AB 1312: Requires hospitals to prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing, preventing unnecessary medical debt.

— Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency – AB 1418: Tracks and reports delays in employer-sponsored health insurance enrollment, holding insurers accountable and ensuring families can access coverage without costly gaps.

— Lowering Gas Prices – AB 30 (Co-Author): The Ethanol Blend Implementation Act reduces gasoline prices by allowing a higher percentage of ethanol in gasoline.

— Justin Kropp Safety Act – AB 365: Requires AEDs at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent electrocution deaths, protecting workers in dangerous job sites.

— Strengthening Safe Leave Act – AB 406: Strengthens workplace protections for survivors of crime by clarifying enforcement authority and aligning unpaid leave and sick leave provisions.

— Victim and Witness Protection Act – AB 535: Expands protections for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse.

— Click to Cancel 2.0 – AB 656: Makes it easier for Californians to cancel social media accounts and requires platforms to delete users’ personal data when they leave.

— Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense – AB 1508: Extends the Governor’s Military Council through 2031, ensuring California continues to play a key role in supporting military installations and national security.

— Expanding Oversight of Veterans’ Education Benefits – AB 1509: Strengthens oversight of educational institutions to protect veterans from predatory practices and ensure they receive high-quality, fraud-free training and education.

“Each of these bills reflects the needs and voices of our community,” said Schiavo. “We worked hand-in-hand with local leaders, advocates, and residents to craft real solutions—and now those ideas are becoming law. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who shared their stories, fought for change and made this progress possible.”

