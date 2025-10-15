header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law, delivering a 100% success rate for the 2025 legislative session.

“As a mom, a former nurse advocate and small business owner and someone who’s spent my career delivering for families, I know how much policies passed in Sacramento impact people’s daily lives,” said Schiavo. “That’s why I’m so proud that every one of our bills was signed into law, because it means real relief, real protections and real progress for our community.”

Bills Signed into Law

— Expediting State Housing Permits – AB 301: Cuts red tape by requiring state agencies to complete timely reviews of housing permits, speeding up the construction of urgently needed housing.

— Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance Act – AB 985: Provides tax relief, property reassessment, and mortgage forbearance tools for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

— Patient Debt Prevention Act – AB 1312: Requires hospitals to prescreen patients for financial assistance before billing, preventing unnecessary medical debt.

— Health Coverage Waiting Period Transparency – AB 1418: Tracks and reports delays in employer-sponsored health insurance enrollment, holding insurers accountable and ensuring families can access coverage without costly gaps.

— Lowering Gas Prices – AB 30 (Co-Author): The Ethanol Blend Implementation Act reduces gasoline prices by allowing a higher percentage of ethanol in gasoline.

— Justin Kropp Safety Act – AB 365: Requires AEDs at high- and low-voltage worksites to prevent electrocution deaths, protecting workers in dangerous job sites.

— Strengthening Safe Leave Act – AB 406: Strengthens workplace protections for survivors of crime by clarifying enforcement authority and aligning unpaid leave and sick leave provisions.

— Victim and Witness Protection Act – AB 535: Expands protections for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse.

— Click to Cancel 2.0 – AB 656: Makes it easier for Californians to cancel social media accounts and requires platforms to delete users’ personal data when they leave.

— Strengthening California’s Role in National Defense – AB 1508: Extends the Governor’s Military Council through 2031, ensuring California continues to play a key role in supporting military installations and national security.

— Expanding Oversight of Veterans’ Education Benefits – AB 1509: Strengthens oversight of educational institutions to protect veterans from predatory practices and ensure they receive high-quality, fraud-free training and education.

“Each of these bills reflects the needs and voices of our community,” said Schiavo. “We worked hand-in-hand with local leaders, advocates, and residents to craft real solutions—and now those ideas are becoming law. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who shared their stories, fought for change and made this progress possible.”
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles county starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change.
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
