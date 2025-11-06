Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony

The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.

This award celebrated their leadership saving victim services in California, securing $100 million in the state budget. In the midst of federal losses, state funds protected core services like hotlines in an immediate emergency, counseling to process trauma, and housing options so that people experiencing domestic violence aren’t forced to go back to dangerous situations.

Gomez Reyes played a lead role advocating for victims’ services funding for two consecutive years and also co-authored AB 2432, establishing the California Crime Victims Fund to establish a long-term alternative funding stream for domestic violence and other services.

“Sen. Gomez Reyes has shown a long-term commitment to this cause, championing it in the most difficult budget years in recent memory,” said Partnership Executive Director Krista Colón. “When leading our advocacy in the Senate, she urged her colleagues, including budget committee leadership, to prioritize survivors and their families.”

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition and for this opportunity to stand alongside such a powerful group of champions working to wholly transform California’s response to domestic violence,” said Gomez Reyes. “The $100 million secured in the State Budget is absolutely necessary in order to maintain the support that survivors need and rely upon, not only because it is the just and honorable thing to do, but because investment in services and assistance is what bolsters prevention. I am deeply and personally committed to this movement and will continue to stand firm, speak out, and fight for every person’s safety.”

Schiavo served as the budget champion in the Assembly for victim services funding in the 2024-25 legislative session, tirelessly working to elevate the issue into a major budget priority for the legislature.

“She was instrumental in securing the support of more than 30 members of the Assembly, and was continuously willing to speak at rallies, with leadership, and to the press to make the case for life-saving services. On multiple occasions, Asm. Schiavo courageously spoke about her own survivorship while advocating to fund core healing services for other survivors,” said Colón.

“It is was an honor to work hand in hand with Senator Reyes and all of the brave advocates and survivors who shared their lived experiences as the voice of our fight to secure $100 million for community organizations that are a lifeline for victims of domestic violence and trafficking to escape, to find safety, and to find a caring hand to get them on the healing path,” said Schiavo.

The funding championed by Gomez Reyes and Pilar Schiavo has allowed these services to continue with stable funding levels through June 2026.

“At Child & Family Center, we see every day how vital it is for survivors of domestic violence to have access to timely, life-saving support and safe shelter,” said Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO, Child & Family Center. “As Santa Clarita Valley’s only 30-day domestic violence emergency shelter and a community mental health clinic focused on children, youth and families, we are deeply grateful to Assemblymember Schiavo and Senator Reyes for their commitment to ensuring these essential services remain funded. Their advocacy helps survivors and families find safety, healing, and hope.”

The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence works to prevent and end domestic violence in California by mobilizing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allies. Via public policy, prevention, communications and community-based strategic engagement, it strives to build healthy relationships at all levels by eliminating the injustices which perpetuate cycles of violence, elevating and expanding opportunities for innovative solutions that center survivors and building and funding support for local programs using a healing lens.

For more information, visit cpedv.org.

Left to right: Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes, Krista Colón, Executive Director California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

