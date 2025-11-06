header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
| Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
Schiavo speaking

The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.

This award celebrated their leadership saving victim services in California, securing $100 million in the state budget. In the midst of federal losses, state funds protected core services like hotlines in an immediate emergency, counseling to process trauma, and housing options so that people experiencing domestic violence aren’t forced to go back to dangerous situations.

Gomez Reyes played a lead role advocating for victims’ services funding for two consecutive years and also co-authored AB 2432, establishing the California Crime Victims Fund to establish a long-term alternative funding stream for domestic violence and other services.

“Sen. Gomez Reyes has shown a long-term commitment to this cause, championing it in the most difficult budget years in recent memory,” said Partnership Executive Director Krista Colón. “When leading our advocacy in the Senate, she urged her colleagues, including budget committee leadership, to prioritize survivors and their families.”

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition and for this opportunity to stand alongside such a powerful group of champions working to wholly transform California’s response to domestic violence,” said Gomez Reyes. “The $100 million secured in the State Budget is absolutely necessary in order to maintain the support that survivors need and rely upon, not only because it is the just and honorable thing to do, but because investment in services and assistance is what bolsters prevention. I am deeply and personally committed to this movement and will continue to stand firm, speak out, and fight for every person’s safety.”

Schiavo served as the budget champion in the Assembly for victim services funding in the 2024-25 legislative session, tirelessly working to elevate the issue into a major budget priority for the legislature.

“She was instrumental in securing the support of more than 30 members of the Assembly, and was continuously willing to speak at rallies, with leadership, and to the press to make the case for life-saving services. On multiple occasions, Asm. Schiavo courageously spoke about her own survivorship while advocating to fund core healing services for other survivors,” said Colón.

“It is was an honor to work hand in hand with Senator Reyes and all of the brave advocates and survivors who shared their lived experiences as the voice of our fight to secure $100 million for community organizations that are a lifeline for victims of domestic violence and trafficking to escape, to find safety, and to find a caring hand to get them on the healing path,” said Schiavo.

The funding championed by Gomez Reyes and Pilar Schiavo has allowed these services to continue with stable funding levels through June 2026.

“At Child & Family Center, we see every day how vital it is for survivors of domestic violence to have access to timely, life-saving support and safe shelter,” said Nikki Buckstead, President & CEO, Child & Family Center. “As Santa Clarita Valley’s only 30-day domestic violence emergency shelter and a community mental health clinic focused on children, youth and families, we are deeply grateful to Assemblymember Schiavo and Senator Reyes for their commitment to ensuring these essential services remain funded. Their advocacy helps survivors and families find safety, healing, and hope.”

The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence works to prevent and end domestic violence in California by mobilizing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allies. Via public policy, prevention, communications and community-based strategic engagement, it strives to build healthy relationships at all levels by eliminating the injustices which perpetuate cycles of violence, elevating and expanding opportunities for innovative solutions that center survivors and building and funding support for local programs using a healing lens.

For more information, visit cpedv.org.

Schiavo award 3

Left to right: Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes, Krista Colón, Executive Director California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
College of the Canyons men's basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
SCVNews.com