Schiavo Introduces Bill Aimed at Postpartum Parental, Infant Support

SACRAMENTO – California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 608, aimed at supporting women, newborns and families in the first year after childbirth.

While current law provides full scope Medi-Cal benefits for pregnant individuals for a full calendar year after pregnancy ends, it does not include perinatal services. AB 608 extends the Comprehensive Perinatal Services Program to be included in the Medi-cal coverage for the full calendar year following pregnancy, whereas now additional assessments and care through CPSP are only covered for 60 days post pregnancy.

“As a mother, I know that childbirth and parenting is unique to each family. However, without postpartum support, some challenges many parents face can lead to disruptions with the mental and physical wellbeing of parent or child.” said Schiavo. “For example, it’s estimated that postpartum depression affects 1 in 7 parents after delivery. If unaddressed, this can lead to long-term behavioral health issues in children, and, in severe cases, suicide. More than four of every five people who die by suicide after the end of their pregnancy, died in the late postpartum period 43-365 days after birth. If extending CPSP into that first year after pregnancy can help treat postpartum depression and reduce the number of suicides, we should be doing everything we can to make these services easily accessible to more people.”

“There is no better place to make clear our commitment to advance health equity than with our newborn babies and their parents. Taking care of our communities starts with a whole child, whole family approach like that in AB 608 – supporting a parent’s social needs as well as their medical needs for the first year of a baby’s life,” said Mayra E Alvarez, President of The Children’s Partnership, a statewide advocacy organization focused on advancing child health equity through policy, research and community engagement.

In addition to standard obstetric services, the CPSP includes enhanced services in the areas of nutrition, psychosocial, and health education, all of which can be life-changing for new moms, babies and their families.

“New mothers need all the help they can get during the first year after a baby is born. AB 608 offers psychosocial and other supports during a critical period for mother and baby,” said Lynn Kersey, ED of Maternal and Child Health Access. Maternal and Child Health Access improves the health of low income women and families through advocacy, education, training and direct services.

Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly.

