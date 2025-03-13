header image

1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
| Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Destroyed homes

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.

Southern California faced devastating wildfires that have claimed at least 25 lives, displaced tens of thousands, left nearly 90,000 households without electricity and destroyed an estimated 12,000 homes and other structures. The need for climate-resilient infrastructure that not only withstands climate impacts, but also supports vulnerable populations during crises, has never been clearer.

The Community Roads to Resilience Act will ensure the state incorporates community resilience into state transportation planning, prioritizing the needs of underserved populations with the highest climate impact risk—such as those without access to personal vehicles, the elderly and people with disabilities, during emergencies like wildfires. This will involve evaluating how climate disruptions to roads and bridges impact access to essential services like healthcare, education and employment, and assessing evacuation strategies for people without personal vehicles.

“In the midst of life-threatening disasters like the wildfires that have devastated communities throughout Los Angeles county, transportation infrastructure is not just about roads and bridges; it is our connection to safety and life-saving essential services,” said Schiavo. “The Roads to Resilience Act will better equip us to protect the lives of people disproportionately impacted by disasters, including our first responders, and the infrastructure we all rely on.”

The wildfire crisis underscores the urgent need for better evacuation planning. In both urban areas like Los Angeles and rural areas, people without access to cars are particularly vulnerable, such as low-income individuals, seniors and those with disabilities. For example, in the Eaton Canyon fire, a father and son who both use wheelchairs lost their lives, despite calling emergency services to be evacuated from their home. Even when residents were able to evacuate by car, road closures and gridlock left many trapped. During the Pacific Palisades fire, thousands were caught in gridlock, forced to abandon their cars and many evacuees had to flee on foot, creating dangerous conditions that delayed emergency responses and put lives at risk.

“The tragic wildfires are a stark reminder that our transportation systems must do more than withstand climate impacts–they must ensure our communities can safely evacuate when life-threatening disaster strikes,” said Yesenia Perez, Program Manager at The Greenlining Institute. “Marginalized groups often face the greatest risks in times of crisis due to legacies of disinvestment that have left them with less reliable infrastructure. We cannot afford to leave our most vulnerable communities behind as we plan and rebuild for a more climate-resilient future. This bill ensures that transportation investments protect the physical infrastructure and the people who depend on it.”

“The ongoing wildfires in southern California are a clear reminder of the need to invest in and plan for community resilience,” said Chloe Ames, Policy Advisor at NextGen California. “The Roads to Resilience Act provides a framework for California transportation agencies to plan for and build a more equitable and resilient system that Californians know they can rely on in the midst of climate crises.“

Co-sponsored by The Greenlining Institute and NextGen California, The Roads to Resilience Act addresses the urgent need for a more resilient approach to California’s transportation system and protects the communities that depend on it. By prioritizing resilience and thoughtfully approaching transportation planning, this bill is a vital step in safeguarding Californians against the growing threat of climate change.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
FULL STORY...
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great nation, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
