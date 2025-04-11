header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
| Friday, Apr 11, 2025
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs. This bill package includes the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act (AB 909), Ratepayer Relief Act (AB 1020), Timely Care Act (AB 539), Click to Cancel 2.0 (AB 656), Social Security and Medicare Protection Resolutions (AJR 3/AJR 8), Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 814), Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 53) and Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption (ACA 5).

“In every part of my district I hear from people who are doing everything right and still struggling to pay for the basics,” said Schiavo. “These bills fight back against corporate red tape, against fraud targeting our seniors, against rising utility bills and help people keep more of what they earn. We are taking real action to put money back in people’s pockets and make life more affordable.”

Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27)

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act ensures that any compensation residents receive, whether from the landfill operator or a government entity, is exempt from state income taxes and excluded from calculations that affect eligibility for public benefits. This bill ensures that impacted residents can receive the full relief they are entitled to without fear of losing access to essential resources.

Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 53)

The Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill takes a significant step toward recognizing the sacrifices of our military veterans and their families by eliminating state income taxes on military retirement pay beginning in 2027. It also extends that exemption to recipients of the Department of Defense’s Survivor Benefits Program, ensuring surviving spouses and dependents are not penalized for the loss of a loved one in service.

Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 814)

Too many retired peace officers are being priced out of California, despite having spent their careers protecting our communities. The Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill honors the service and sacrifice of these individuals by exempting peace officer pensions from state income tax, helping to ensure they can afford to remain in the neighborhoods they served.

Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption (ACA 5)

ACA 5 is a constitutional amendment that expands access to veterans’ and disabled veterans’ property tax exemptions, helping to make homeownership more affordable for those who have served. Currently, veterans cannot claim both the homeowners’ exemption and the veterans’ exemption. ACA 5 would remove this restriction, allowing eligible veterans to benefit from both exemptions. It also eliminates an outdated property value cap and authorizes the Legislature to increase the exemption amount in the future. This measure makes long-overdue changes to bring tax policy in line with today’s housing market, and in doing so, helps more veterans afford to stay in their homes.

Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act (AB 909)

The Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act protects victims of financial exploitation, especially seniors, by requiring banks and financial institutions to take proactive measures to prevent scams and to reimburse victims when those measures fail. This bill brings urgently needed accountability to protect one of our most vulnerable populations.

Social Security and Medicare Protection Resolutions (AJR 3 / AJR 8)

These resolutions call on Congress and the President to uphold and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reject any effort to cut or privatize these programs, and invest in better service for the millions of Californians. With over 6 million Californians receiving Social Security benefits and just under 7 million Californians who rely on Medicare, these resolutions reaffirm our commitment to preserving this foundational program for current and future generations.

Timely Care Act (AB 539)

The Timely Care Act improves healthcare access by extending prior authorizations for care from 60 or 90 days to one full year. Delays in care caused by slow administrative processes can worsen conditions and lead to more expensive treatments or additional hospital visits. Especially for people with chronic health conditions, repetitive approvals waste time and money. Eliminating these unnecessary fights with insurers or extra medical appointments helps both patients and doctors focus on health, not paperwork.

Utility Ratepayer Relief Act (AB 1020)

As utility rates skyrocket, the Ratepayer Relief Act ensures that savings from public grants or low-interest government loans are passed directly to ratepayers, not hoarded by investor-owned utilities. With nearly 20% of Californians behind on their energy bills, this bill promotes transparency and empowers the Public Utilities Commission to enforce compliance and penalize utility companies that fail to pass on savings.

The bills will be presented before the appropriate Assembly committees before being voted on by the entire Assembly, then must make their way through the state Senate before being signed into law.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
FULL STORY...
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.
April 15: Planning Commission to Hear Request to Delay/Eliminate Senior Housing
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
April 17: County Governance Reform ‘Listening Session’ at COC
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
April 19: Hop into Spring at Eggstravaganza
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.
Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
Dark Sediment on Beaches Does Not Pose Risk to Human Health
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
A Mother's Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
May 10: Le Chene Offers Special Mother’s Day Eve Show
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
April 12: Hurricane Harbor Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season
May 1: Latino Business Alliance ‘Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration’
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration, Thursday, May 1 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Las Originales Bar and Grill.
May 1: Latino Business Alliance ‘Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration’
April 30: Sanaya Beauty Studio Grand Opening
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Sanaya Beauty, Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
April 30: Sanaya Beauty Studio Grand Opening
Laurene Weste | Where the West Comes to Life: The 29th Annual Cowboy Festival
The unmistakable sights, sounds and flavors of the Old West are making their way back to William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321 and you do not have to wait long.
Laurene Weste | Where the West Comes to Life: The 29th Annual Cowboy Festival
April 14: ‘Paws to Connect’ at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 14 for a paws-itively delightful new program, "Paws to Connect: Adults and Animals."
April 14: ‘Paws to Connect’ at Valencia Library
May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek
Special Needs Athletes and Peers Sports will host its Food and Wine Tasting with Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser and Blues Music event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
May 8: SNAP Sports Food, Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Salt Creek
June 16-19, 23-26: Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons will host Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with registration for two sessions now open to boys and girls entering third through eighth grade.
June 16-19, 23-26: Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp
July 21-24, 28-31: COC Volleyball Summer Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2025 COC Summer Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.
July 21-24, 28-31: COC Volleyball Summer Camp
April 18: Valencia by FivePoint VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, April 18, on the topic of "An Innovative California Community for the 21st Century."
April 18: Valencia by FivePoint VIA Luncheon
June 27-28: Women’s Basketball to Host 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp
College of the Canyons women's basketball will host the 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp June 27-28 at Lee Smelser Court in the Cougar Cage.
June 27-28: Women’s Basketball to Host 2025 Cougar Pride Team Camp
April 15: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 15.
April 15: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
LASD Reminds Drivers: Eyes Forward Focused Driving Saves Lives
In its efforts to prevent distracted driving and save lives on our roads, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding all drivers to stay focused, keep their eyes forward and keep their hands on the wheel.
LASD Reminds Drivers: Eyes Forward Focused Driving Saves Lives
April 24: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted by J Blair Group
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at J Blair Group
April 24: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted by J Blair Group
April 17: Supes Invite Community Leaders to Give Input
At the direction of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, KH Consulting Group is conducting an independent study to identify strengths and challenges of L.A. County’s current governance model and make recommendations for actionable change.
April 17: Supes Invite Community Leaders to Give Input
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Effective April 2, 2025, The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is proud to announce that Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall Listed on the National Register of Historic Places
SCVNews.com