Schiavo Introduces Package of Tax Relief, Consumer Protection Bills

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs. This bill package includes the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act (AB 909), Ratepayer Relief Act (AB 1020), Timely Care Act (AB 539), Click to Cancel 2.0 (AB 656), Social Security and Medicare Protection Resolutions (AJR 3/AJR 8), Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 814), Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 53) and Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption (ACA 5).

“In every part of my district I hear from people who are doing everything right and still struggling to pay for the basics,” said Schiavo. “These bills fight back against corporate red tape, against fraud targeting our seniors, against rising utility bills and help people keep more of what they earn. We are taking real action to put money back in people’s pockets and make life more affordable.”

Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27)

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act ensures that any compensation residents receive, whether from the landfill operator or a government entity, is exempt from state income taxes and excluded from calculations that affect eligibility for public benefits. This bill ensures that impacted residents can receive the full relief they are entitled to without fear of losing access to essential resources.

Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 53)

The Veterans Pension Tax Exemption Bill takes a significant step toward recognizing the sacrifices of our military veterans and their families by eliminating state income taxes on military retirement pay beginning in 2027. It also extends that exemption to recipients of the Department of Defense’s Survivor Benefits Program, ensuring surviving spouses and dependents are not penalized for the loss of a loved one in service.

Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill (AB 814)

Too many retired peace officers are being priced out of California, despite having spent their careers protecting our communities. The Police Pension Tax Exemption Bill honors the service and sacrifice of these individuals by exempting peace officer pensions from state income tax, helping to ensure they can afford to remain in the neighborhoods they served.

Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption (ACA 5)

ACA 5 is a constitutional amendment that expands access to veterans’ and disabled veterans’ property tax exemptions, helping to make homeownership more affordable for those who have served. Currently, veterans cannot claim both the homeowners’ exemption and the veterans’ exemption. ACA 5 would remove this restriction, allowing eligible veterans to benefit from both exemptions. It also eliminates an outdated property value cap and authorizes the Legislature to increase the exemption amount in the future. This measure makes long-overdue changes to bring tax policy in line with today’s housing market, and in doing so, helps more veterans afford to stay in their homes.

Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act (AB 909)

The Senior Fraud Reimbursement Act protects victims of financial exploitation, especially seniors, by requiring banks and financial institutions to take proactive measures to prevent scams and to reimburse victims when those measures fail. This bill brings urgently needed accountability to protect one of our most vulnerable populations.

Social Security and Medicare Protection Resolutions (AJR 3 / AJR 8)

These resolutions call on Congress and the President to uphold and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reject any effort to cut or privatize these programs, and invest in better service for the millions of Californians. With over 6 million Californians receiving Social Security benefits and just under 7 million Californians who rely on Medicare, these resolutions reaffirm our commitment to preserving this foundational program for current and future generations.

Timely Care Act (AB 539)

The Timely Care Act improves healthcare access by extending prior authorizations for care from 60 or 90 days to one full year. Delays in care caused by slow administrative processes can worsen conditions and lead to more expensive treatments or additional hospital visits. Especially for people with chronic health conditions, repetitive approvals waste time and money. Eliminating these unnecessary fights with insurers or extra medical appointments helps both patients and doctors focus on health, not paperwork.

Utility Ratepayer Relief Act (AB 1020)

As utility rates skyrocket, the Ratepayer Relief Act ensures that savings from public grants or low-interest government loans are passed directly to ratepayers, not hoarded by investor-owned utilities. With nearly 20% of Californians behind on their energy bills, this bill promotes transparency and empowers the Public Utilities Commission to enforce compliance and penalize utility companies that fail to pass on savings.

The bills will be presented before the appropriate Assembly committees before being voted on by the entire Assembly, then must make their way through the state Senate before being signed into law.

