1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
| Friday, Mar 28, 2025
chiquita canon press conference

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined a press conference on Thursday, March 27, on the west steps of the state capitol in Sacramento organized by community members from Val Verde, Castaic and the Santa Clarita Valley. The press conference was held to call attention to the growing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Impacted residents raised the alarm about the worsening underground fire at the landfill, now growing from 30 to 90 acres and urged support for legislative and budget solutions to help community members suffering daily from exposure to toxic gasses.

“As Assemblywoman, it is my job to do all I can to keep our community safe, which is why I will never stop fighting for the families impacted by this growing disaster,” said Schiavo. “This landfill is making people sick with cancer, tremors and ER visits just to be able to breathe – and it’s now expected to continue to do so for decades. We need urgent action, real accountability and resources to help residents who are living through this public health disaster every single day.”

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which has been burning underground since 2022, has more than tripled in size and continues to release toxic gases, prompting respiratory issues, nosebleeds, cancer clusters and environmental damage. Constituents who joined the press conference shared firsthand accounts of the toll this disaster has taken on their health and livelihoods, underscoring the urgent need for a direct relief.

“This is not just about a landfill, this is about the air we breathe and the health of our families, and the responsibility really of the people who are in charge who are supposed to serve and protect us,” said community member Elizabeth Jeffords. “The Chiquita Canyon Landfill has been poisoning our air for far too long, we suffer every single day. We need help immediately.”

To ensure relief for impacted residents, Schiavo has introduced Assembly Bill 27, legislation to exempt compensation from either the landfill or government from being taxed or counted against public benefits and Assembly Bill 28 to ensure long-term oversight and accountability of the landfill.

Schiavo has also submitted budget proposals to provide $25 million in relocation assistance and long-term support for affected families. These measures aim to bring urgently needed relief to communities who have suffered for far too long.

To watch the full press conference, click here.
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
FULL STORY...
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Thursday, Mar 27, 2025
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
College of the Canyons softball pounded out 13 hits in a shortened 12-4 five-inning win over L.A. Valley College on Tuesday, March 25 to win its second straight conference game.
Cougars Power to Second Straight Conference Win
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting
April 21: SCCA Features Watercolor Demo by Artist Pete Morris
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including Santa Clarita.
L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.
Marsha McLean | Safe Streets Start with You
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
City to Host Info Meetings on Landscape Maintenance Assessment Increases
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 27: SCAA 2025 Spring Art Festival at Le Chene
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
April 25: Star Party, Science Showcase at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.
Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 2: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
College of the Canyons baseball continued its hot hitting while picking up a pair of victories at the annual three-day Spring Classic Tournament hosted by Allan Hancock College March 19-21.
Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
Heavy winds, desert heat and difficult pin placements battered The Master's University men's golf team, which traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz. to compete in The Battle at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club March 24-25.
TMU Men’s Golf Battles in The Battle
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Kevin Nealson, Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 18 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on the main stage.
April 18: Kevin Nealon to Perform at PAC
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits
On Monday, March 24, 2025, a supervisor over the Scientific Services Bureau became aware of a notice from a DNA testing kit manufacturer indicating that a specific lot of kits were prone to intermittently poor performance with potential to cause incomplete results or profiles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Use of Defective DNA Kits
April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 1 starting at 6 p.m.
April 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
April 25: City to Dedicate Street to City Founder Louis E. Brathwaite
The city of Santa Clarita will recognize a trailblazer and one of the city founders, Louis E. Brathwaite, with a street dedication in his honor
April 25: City to Dedicate Street to City Founder Louis E. Brathwaite
April 6: Action Drug Rehab Launches Monthly Narcan Giveaway in Santa Clarita
In a continued effort to combat the opioid crisis and save lives, Action Drug Rehab is launching a monthly Narcan giveaway, starting Sunday, April 6th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m located at 22722 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA. 
April 6: Action Drug Rehab Launches Monthly Narcan Giveaway in Santa Clarita
Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger strongly supports Public Works’ recent request to FEMA for the inclusion of debris removal from commercial, residential, and non-residential properties impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Palisades, and Sunset Fires. Barger issued the following statement today:
Barger Supports FEMA Assistance for Commercial Debris Removal
Schiavo Leads Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee Hearing on Federal Cuts
The Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Chaired by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, held an informational hearing today, where multiple experts - including the Adjutant General of the California Military Department and the Deputy Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs - spoke with grave concern about the impact federal cuts have already had for veterans in California.
Schiavo Leads Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee Hearing on Federal Cuts
CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity. 
CSUN: An Earthquake Brought Turks, Syrians Together
April 24: SCV Education Foundation to Host 41st Annual Teacher Tribute
The 41st Annual Teacher Tribute, "Academy of the Stars," will be held on Thursday, April 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
April 24: SCV Education Foundation to Host 41st Annual Teacher Tribute
