Schiavo Joins Impacted Residents to Demand Action on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined a press conference on Thursday, March 27, on the west steps of the state capitol in Sacramento organized by community members from Val Verde, Castaic and the Santa Clarita Valley. The press conference was held to call attention to the growing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Impacted residents raised the alarm about the worsening underground fire at the landfill, now growing from 30 to 90 acres and urged support for legislative and budget solutions to help community members suffering daily from exposure to toxic gasses.

“As Assemblywoman, it is my job to do all I can to keep our community safe, which is why I will never stop fighting for the families impacted by this growing disaster,” said Schiavo. “This landfill is making people sick with cancer, tremors and ER visits just to be able to breathe – and it’s now expected to continue to do so for decades. We need urgent action, real accountability and resources to help residents who are living through this public health disaster every single day.”

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which has been burning underground since 2022, has more than tripled in size and continues to release toxic gases, prompting respiratory issues, nosebleeds, cancer clusters and environmental damage. Constituents who joined the press conference shared firsthand accounts of the toll this disaster has taken on their health and livelihoods, underscoring the urgent need for a direct relief.

“This is not just about a landfill, this is about the air we breathe and the health of our families, and the responsibility really of the people who are in charge who are supposed to serve and protect us,” said community member Elizabeth Jeffords. “The Chiquita Canyon Landfill has been poisoning our air for far too long, we suffer every single day. We need help immediately.”

To ensure relief for impacted residents, Schiavo has introduced Assembly Bill 27, legislation to exempt compensation from either the landfill or government from being taxed or counted against public benefits and Assembly Bill 28 to ensure long-term oversight and accountability of the landfill.

Schiavo has also submitted budget proposals to provide $25 million in relocation assistance and long-term support for affected families. These measures aim to bring urgently needed relief to communities who have suffered for far too long.

To watch the full press conference, click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...