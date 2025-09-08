Schiavo Launches Tax Relief Website for Families Impacted by Landfill

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced the launch of a tax relief website for families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Due to the tax budget trailer bill (SB 132) being signed into law in July, which included language from Schiavo’s bill, The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), residents impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill may be eligible to exclude relief payments from their state income taxes.

Since the law’s passage, Schiavo and her office have worked closely with the Franchise Tax Board and state departments to ensure clear and accurate information is available for residents. To make the process easier, Schiavo’s office has created a Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief landing page, with step-by-step guidance and links to official Franchise Tax Board forms and publications. Impacted residents can visit the page at https://a40.asmdc.org/chiquita-canyon-tax-relief-act.

“Ensuring families impacted by the disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill have tax relief by passing legislation was only step one. While I always encourage folks to reach out to my office with questions, with our new website, we’re making sure that information on how to access that relief is simple and consolidated,” said Schiavo. “This is an important step to alleviate the financial burden for our impacted community members. I will continue fighting for additional relief until our community receives the support it deserves.”

The new website centralizes this guidance, including details from FTB Publication 1001, links to official forms, and step-by-step instructions for both those who have already filed taxes and those preparing their 2024 return.

Schiavo will continue the push for additional relief through her Chiquita Canyon Community Assistance Bill (AB 985), which would extend property tax relief for families impacted by the landfill, similar to what has been provided after other disasters.

