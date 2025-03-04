Schiavo Leads Presser Urging Protection of Healthcare Funding

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) led a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, at the state capitol in Sacramento urging the federal government to protect funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal as part of Assembly Joint Resolution 3 (AJR 3).

The resolution calls on the federal government to reject proposed cuts to Medi-Cal and prevent any future reductions to Medicare or Social Security, which would have devastating consequences for patients, families and service providers across California.

Joined by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano), healthcare advocates, service providers and veterans’ representatives, Schiavo emphasized the urgent need for federal action to prevent cuts and restrictions that could harm millions of families.

“No one should have to worry about losing access to healthcare, especially our seniors, veterans, and working families who have paid into these programs and rely on them,” said Schiavo. “We’re standing together to send a clear message: protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medi-Cal, because people’s lives depend on it.”

Speakers shared firsthand accounts of how federal healthcare policies impact their lives, their patients and their communities, underscoring the need for stronger protections and continued investment in these programs.

“As a Community Health Center, Northeast Valley Health Corporation serves as a lifeline for tens of thousands of Californians who rely on Medi-Cal for essential healthcare services,” said Kimberly Wyard, CEO of Northeast Valley Health Corporation. “Proposed cuts to Medi-Cal would devastate our ability to provide primary and preventive care, impacting the most vulnerable in our communities—seniors, children, working families, and individuals with chronic conditions. These cuts wouldn’t just hurt patients; they would strain emergency rooms, increase long-term healthcare costs, and destabilize the very safety net our communities depend on. We applaud Assemblywoman Schiavo’s leadership in advocating for the protection of these critical programs, and we urge continued investment to ensure all Californians have access to the care they need.”

You can watch the press conference in its entirety here.

