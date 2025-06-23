Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.

Passed by voters in November of 2024, Prop 36 increases penalties for certain drug, retail and other theft crimes, while also creating a new treatment mandate for repeat drug possession offenses.

Proposition 36 was passed by California voters in November 2024, but was enacted without a designated funding source, leaving state, local governments and service providers without the resources needed to implement it successfully.

While the legislature has proposed $110 million to fund important implementation work, Schiavo emphasized that this amount is just a starting point and that to ensure the safety of our communities, it is critical that Prop 36 is fully funded.

“I am grateful that the Legislature included $110 million for Prop 36 implementation in the proposed budget, but I’m urging negotiations with the Governor push for additional funding,” said Schiavo. “As a survivor of crime and as a mom, it is a top priority of mine to ensure our community is safe from violence, as well as drug and theft-related crime, which is why I am pushing to fully fund Prop 36.”

Community safety has been a top priority for Schiavo since day one, demonstrated by the legislation she authors, co-authors and supports, including authoring the Victim and Witness Protection Act, to strengthen protections for victims of trafficking and abuse and keep survivors of domestic violence safe by protecting them from intimidation.

“We can’t set counties and communities up to fail,” said Schiavo. “If we want Prop 36 to succeed, we need to fully fund it so that treatment is available, the courts are resourced and law enforcement agencies are prepared. This is an investment in safer communities that our residents not only need, but have demanded.”

Like this: Like Loading...