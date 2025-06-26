Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo D-Chatsworth, has moved forward two bills to provide financial relief for neighbors impacted by the ongoing public health crises at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The underground chemical “fire” at the now closed Chiquita Canyon Landfill is expected to continue to burn for 20 or more years. Since early 2022, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has been experiencing a subsurface reaction in an inactive area of the landfill. This reaction has led to increased emissions of landfill gases and odors. Nearby community members have reported thousands of odor complaints, along with health complaints such as headaches, dizziness, irritation of eyes, nose or throat, coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and sleep problems. The landfill has worked to control the problem but it is estimated that the chemical fire has now tripled in size. The landfill was closed effective Jan. 1.

Assembly Bill 27, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee after impacted neighbors Brandi Howse and Nora Clemons testified alongside Schiavo. AB 27 ensures relief funds from the landfill are both not taxed and not counted as income against qualifying for state assistance like CalFresh or MediCal.

Schiavo also amended Assembly Bill 985 which will protect homeowners and families suffering from financial hardship due to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill crisis. Specifically, the bill would encourage mortgage relief and establish a process to lower property taxes for residents living within a five-mile radius of the landfill, including parts of Castaic, Valencia and Stevenson Ranch.

“Our communities have been forced to take on the financial burdens of this disaster for far too long,” said Schiavo. “AB 985 is about delivering real relief to families whose lives have been upended. No one should be at risk of foreclosure or losing their home because of a crisis they didn’t cause.”

AB 985 would:

— Encourage a pause in mortgage payments for homeowners facing financial hardship from the landfill disaster.

— Allow for property tax reassessments for properties within five miles of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to reflect the decreased value caused by the landfill event.

— Suspend property tax penalties, interest, and fees through April 10, 2030, for affected properties — ensuring residents aren’t penalized for financial instability caused by the landfill.

— Require the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to make forbearance resources publicly available and assist borrowers in understanding their options.

This legislation reflects the financial needs of impacted communities, which have been identified in ongoing resident surveys and public meetings, where families have reported job loss, high relocation costs, and increased healthcare costs due to the landfill’s emissions.

“While some residents have already left, many can’t afford to do the same,” Schiavo said. “This bill is one more step to ensure the community has the financial tools to navigate this disaster.”

