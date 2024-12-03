Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.

She begins her second term with a commitment to putting money back in people’s pockets, creating an economy that works for all families, addressing housing affordability and improving community safety.

“I am so grateful to have earned the trust and overwhelming support of our community. Serving as the Assemblywoman for District 40 has been the honor of a lifetime and I am grateful to once again have the opportunity to help make people’s lives better,” said Schiavo. “I’m focused on delivering real results that improve the lives of all families, just as we did in our first term.”

In her first term in office, Schiavo brought back a record amount of nearly $95M to the district, which will help to create new local jobs, keep schools and community safe, invest in more housing that’s affordable and offer other benefits. Those funds include putting more than $1.3M back in people’s pockets through her office’s work to help families navigate the bureaucracy of state agencies.

On the opening day of the new legislative session, Schiavo introduced two bills aimed at providing much needed relief to residents impacted by the ongoing health emergency at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which is in Assembly District 40.

The first bill would make any compensation received by residents from Chiquita Canyon Landfill exempt from state taxes and excluded from counting against those who qualify for state assistance such as CalFresh, ensuring that affected individuals receive the full benefit of the funds intended to address their hardships and relieving any state financial burdens.

The second bill seeks funding, through the state budget, to assist residents with short or long-term relocation expenses, offering the necessary financial support to those who have no other option than to escape the community due to ongoing and severe health and environmental impacts and illnesses the Val Verde and Castaic communities are experiencing.

“Standing up for the health and well-being of our community will always be my top priority, that’s why these were my first bills to introduce today. Families in Val Verde and Castaic have lived with the harmful impacts of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill for far too long,” said Schiavo. “These bills are a step toward justice, relief and ensuring no one has to choose between their health and their home.”

