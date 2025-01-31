header image

January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
heat emergency

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) signed onto a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) opposing its vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, approving Southern California Edison’s latest rate hike proposal.

Schiavo was one of seven legislators to protest the increase, the others included: 24th District Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), 42nd District Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), 25th District Senator Sasha Renee Perez (D-Alhambra), 41st District Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Sierra Madre), 21st District Senator Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara) and 27th District Senator Henry Stern (D-Calabasas).

Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District in Sacramento, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of northern Los Angeles County.

The approved increase forces ratepayers to cover the utility’s liability for the devastating 2017 Thomas Fire, raising concerns about additional costs being passed onto consumers for the 2018 Woolsey Fire and beyond.

“It is unconscionable to make ratepayers, who have already suffered through wildfires, power outages and displacement, shoulder the financial burden of corporate mismanagement,” said Schiavo. “Southern California Edison reported a net income of over half a billion dollars last quarter, and yet still they want to raise rates on hard working families and seniors who can’t afford another hit to their pocketbooks. My constituents have made it clear, these rate hikes are making it harder to afford everyday essentials and we must stand up against this unfair cost shift.”

The CPUC voted 4-0 in favor of permitting the rate increase, despite public opposition. The commission reportedly received dozens of complaints, all of which opposed the SCE’s settlement application and expressed “strong views against the commission authorizing any ratepayer rate increases to reimburse SCE for costs caused by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows.”

With another proposed rate hike from SCE on the horizon to cover its $5.4 billion liability from the Woolsey Fire, legislators are calling on CPUC to adopt a more equitable approach to determining responsibility for wildfire costs.

District 23 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Acton) issued a statement on Jan. 7 noting the rising cost of utilities, gas and insurance in California.

“The affordability crisis in California is out of control. Families in this state pay nearly double in utility bills over those in any other state, pay more for each gallon of gasoline than in any other state and struggle to find insurance for their homes that cost more than in any other state,” Valladares said.

The approval of the rate increase will see Southern California Edison customers cover more than $1.6 billion of the $2.7 billion that Edison paid to more than 5,000 victims of the fire. The rest will be paid by shareholders of the company.

A statement issued by Edison said it plans to minimize the impact on customers by spreading the cost over 30 years and that the ruling will see most customers with an increase of about $1 on their monthly bills.

The text of the letter sent on to the president of the California Public Utilities Commission. You can also download the letter here.

Alice Busching Reynolds

President, California Public Utilities Commission

300 Capitol Mall, Suite 500

Sacramento, CA 95814

RE: Southern California Edison Rate Hike Proposal: Thomas and Woolsey Fires Liability

Dear Ms. Reynolds,

We the undersigned members of the State Legislature write to express our concern about the rate hike proposal that was approved this morning related to Southern California Edison’s (SCE) liability for the 2017 Thomas Fire.

By allowing SCE to raise rates in order for customers to cover these damages, we are failing to hold them accountable, and instead passing their liability onto the residents of the region that bare no responsibility for the disaster.

We recognize that for fires after 2019, the Legislature established a $21 billion Wildfire Insurance Fund, enacted through Assembly Bill 1054 (Holden, 2019), to authorize utilities to securitize wildfire damagerelated costs over many years, which greatly reduces the impact on ratepayers. Unfortunately, that fund will not help with the decision here today, nor an additional SCE proposed rate hike to cover their $5.4 billion liability from the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Those in regions prone to wildfires have already suffered the consequences of utility failure by being forced to endure power outages, property destruction, and displacement. It is reprehensible to require these same consumers to assume the financial responsibility for corporate mismanagement and infrastructure deficiencies. If SCE is allowed to pass these costs onto its customers, ratepayers will be seeing surcharges on their bills in relation to these fires for 30 years into the future.

Further, this would be done at a time when, according to recent CalMatters reporting, SCE’s approved shareholder rate of return is already the highest in California, and the company boasted a net income for the 2024 third quarter of over a half billion dollars, a 232.9% increase year-over-year.

The cost of living in California has become a primary point of concern for our constituents, especially the many individuals on fixed income who are sending larger and larger portions of their monthly income to the pockets of these shareholder-run utilities. Legislative leadership recently called out the cost of living as a top priority for the 2025-26 Session ahead, and we now have an excellent opportunity to take action in this righteous cause.

We urge you to adopt a more equitable framework to minimize ratepayer costs going forward. We stand ready to work with you to implement these changes.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
The deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Feb. 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Feb. 20: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Providence Hospitals Save Lives, Sight with Organ, Eye Donations
Providence hospitals across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties saved 159 lives in 2024 and improved the lives of 451 people by helping to coordinate organ, eye and tissue donations from patients who couldn’t be saved.
Feb. 15: Placerita Canyon Women’s Galentine’s Day Hike
A womans only "Galentine's Day Hike" will be held 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road Newhall, CA 91321.
Carmen Garcia Named Executive Director of Family Promise
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced Carmen Garcia as the nonprofit's new executive director effective Monday, Jan. 27.
Feb. 2: Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park
The Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host a Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free and no registration is required.
Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event
Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.
March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Feb. 15-16: Valentine’s Weekend at Gilchrist Farm
Gilchrist Farm will host a Valentine's Weekend Saturday, Feb. 15 thru Sunday, Feb. 16 at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
Feb. 15: Agua Dulce Winery Valentine’s Day Winery Experience
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Valentine's Day Winery Experience event, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9640 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Jan. 31: COC Board Special Meeting Called
Due to its Jan. 22 regular meeting being canceled because of local fires, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 31.
