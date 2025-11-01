Schiavo: ‘We’re Taking Action to Feed People Due to SNAP/CalFresh Delays’

In response to the impending delay to SNAP benefits, known as “CalFresh” in California, affecting more than 5.5 million Californians, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will donate $10,000 to food resources in the 40th Assembly District.

“No one should have to worry about whether they can feed their children, especially not because leaders won’t come to the table in Washington D.C. We are stepping up to support those affected. I’ve donated $10,000 to five food resources throughout the district,” Schiavo said. California is also deploying the national guard to assist food banks with food distribution and fastrack $80 million dollars in State food assistance. This action is about ensuring families in our communities have what they need during these uncertain times — especially heading into the holiday season.”

Schiavo also urged community members experiencing food insecurity or looking to support their fellow community members to look for organizations, including those listed on her website or to reach out to her office should they need help with state resources.

“In moments like this, we can come together as we always do, we show up for one another. If you need support, or if you want to help, reach out, there are plenty of food pantries in our district that are welcoming, confidential, ready to support families and seniors, or put volunteers to work,” said Schiavo.

