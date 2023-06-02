Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate

SACRAMENTO – California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.

“My office continues to advance the priorities we set out to accomplish from day one: housing people can afford, solutions to homelessness, access to health care, and keeping our communities safe,” said Schiavo. “This package of bills seeks to create vibrant and safe communities for future generations.”

Here is a summary of Schiavo’s 11 bills that are now in the Senate:

Housing and Homelessness

–IDs for Low Income and Unhoused Californians (AB 464). Exempts individuals who meet specified eligibility requirements for specified assistance programs from paying a fee for various vital records.

–Streamline Affordable and Homeless Housing Development (AB 519). Reduces administrative costs to produce affordable housing by establishing a workgroup tasked with developing a unified application and review process for affordable housing grants, loans, and tax incentives.

–Remove Red Tape on Affordable Housing (AB 911). Creates a faster delivery of affordable homes and financing throughout thestate by streamlining the covenant removal process and allowing affordable housing developers to remove the restrictive density requirement prior to purchase of the property.

Healthcare

–Protecting Medicare for Seniors (AJR 4). Urges President Biden to end the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health Model, eliminating corporate profiteering and expanding consumer-directed access to care established through traditional Medicare.

–Postpartum Parenatal and Infant Care (AB 608). Provides nurturing, supportive and culturally competent postpartum care for new moms enrolled in Medi-Cal for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

–Sick Day for Nurses and Healthcare Workers (AB 1359). Provides health workers, who encounter and treat illness every day, additional sick days to perform the best for their patients.

–Electronic Medical Record Accessibility (AB 1697). Permits the use of electronic signatures to authorize disclosure of medical information and genetic test results, reducing administrative barriers patients face in authorizing medical providers to share their medical records.

Creating Safe Communities

–Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting (AB 751). Ensures older adults and people with disabilities who are victims of major crimes receive the care and support from law enforcement they need.

–Gun Safety Training for Concealed Carry (AB 1133). Centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates statewide testing standards in order to receive a concealed carry permit.

–Banning Hazardous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423). Prohibits the manufacture or sale of artificial turf that contain the toxic forever chemicals beginning in 2025 and creates an installation moratorium starting in 2024 for public entities, public or private schools, or public or private institutions of higher learning.

–Community Water Protection (AB 1631). Allows for a review by the State Water Resources Control Board of applications still pending for 30 years or more, which includes the application for the CEMEX mega-mine.

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.

