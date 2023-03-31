header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Schiavo’s Bills Advance Out of Committee
| Friday, Mar 31, 2023
Pilar SCHIAVO_2

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced that four of her key bills advanced out of committee unanimously and with bipartisan support.

“Common sense solutions are not partisan. Passing these bills with support from Republicans and Democrats shows that when lawmakers come together and rise above partisan politics to support common sense solutions, real change can happen,” said Schiavo. “These bills address priority issues for our community, including real solutions to homelessness, protecting seniors and the disabled community, housing foster youth, eliminating insurance deductibles, and taking us into the future to electrify roads.”

Foster Youth Struggling with Housing Security: AB 963 expands the number of affordable housing units available to former foster youth struggling with housing security by establishing an unfunded loan guarantee program to provide security to qualified lenders financing the development and acquisition of housing for current and former foster youth ages 18 to 25. Republican Supervisor Barger led a motion to support AB 963 at the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which received unanimous support.

Senior Safety: AB 751 ensures older adults and people with disabilities who are victims of major crimes receive the care and support from law enforcement they need.

Reducing Healthcare Costs: AB 1208 eliminates deductibles for Silver Plan Covered California enrollees, helping those often just above the income qualifications to get heavily subsidized plans. Instead of paying thousands of dollars in deductibles before insurance kicks in, this would allow people to seek care when they need it, without cost barriers.

Electric Road for EV Wireless Charging: AB 823 brings us to meeting our state’s zero emission goals, one step in our effort to protect our environment for future generation. The bill allows for new innovation in wireless electric vehicles charging through electrified roads and parking lots.

“I am grateful to the residents and advocates who made their voices heard on these key policies to address homelessness, support foster youth and seniors, and protect our environment” said Schiavo. “I thank my colleagues, both Democrat and Republican, who see the great benefit that these bills hold for our community. We are hopeful our bills will continue to have the needed momentum to make a real difference for our community.”

Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.

April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host a Day at the Rocks family-friendly open house event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
Friday, Mar 31, 2023
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
