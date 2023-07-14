Schiavo’s Bills All Approved by Senate Policy Committees

In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.

Schiavo is carrying 11 bills total, AB 751 was just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on June 29 and AB 1691 is already awaiting a vote on the Senate floor. The next step for the remaining bills is to be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee, where their fiscal impact will be considered.

“My office continues to advance the priorities we set out to accomplish: access to housing, making health care more affordable, finding solutions to our homelessness crisis and keeping our communities safe, I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to advance these bills with the goal of presenting the remaining bills to the Governor,” said Schiavo.

Here is a summary of Schiavo’s 11 bills that have moved forward:

Housing and Homelessness

— IDs for Low Income and Unhoused Californians (AB 464).

Exempts individuals who meet specified eligibility requirements for specified assistance programs from paying a fee for various vital records

— Streamline Affordable and Homeless Housing Development (AB 519).

Reduces administrative costs to produce affordable housing by establishing a workgroup tasked with developing a unified application and review process for affordable housing grants, loans, and tax incentives.

— Remove Red Tape on Affordable Housing (AB 911).

Creates a faster delivery of affordable homes and financing throughout the state by streamlining the covenant removal process and allowing affordable housing developers to remove the restrictive density requirement prior to purchase of the property

Healthcare

— Protecting Medicare for Seniors (AJR 4) is awaiting Senate floor vote.

Urges President Joseph Biden to end the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Acces and Community Health Model, eliminating corporate profiteering and expanding consumer-directed access to care established through traditional Medicare.

— Postpartum Perinatal and Infant Care (AB 608).

Provides nurturing, supportive and culturally competent postpartum care for new moms enrolled in Medi-Cal for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

— Sick Day for Nurses and Healthcare Workers (AB 1359).

Provides health workers, who encounter and treat illness every day, additional sick days to perform the best for their patients.

— Electronic Medical Record Accessibility (AB 1697).

Permits the use of electronic signatures to authorize disclosure of medical information and genetic test results, reducing administrative barriers patients face in authorizing medical providers to share their medical records.

Creating Safe Communities

— Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting (AB 751) was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Ensures older adults and people with disabilities who are victims of major crimes receive the care and support from law enforcement they need.

— Gun Safety Training for Concealed Carry (AB 1133).

Centralizes information on proper concealed carry practices and creates statewide testing standards in order to receive a concealed carry permit.

— Banning Hazardous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423).

Prohibits the manufacture or sale of artificial turf that contain the toxic forever chemicals beginning in 2025 and creates an installation moratorium starting in 2024 for public entities, public or private schools, or public or private institutions of higher learning

— Community Water Protection (AB 1631).

Allows for a review by the State Water Resources Control Board of applications still pending for 30 years or more, which includes the application for the CEMEX mega-mine

“On the heels of bringing a record $20 million back to our district, advancing these important bills is work we continue to advance to ensure our community is one that thrives,” said Schiavo.

