header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
| Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Chicquita tour diaper

The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.

The bill comes in direct response to the worsening health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill where an underground fire recently tripled in size, now spanning nearly 100 acres and continues to release toxic and cancer-causing chemicals into nearby communities.

“I’ve been in Castaic now for five years. Within that time I went from running two miles a day to using inhalers twice a day,” said Castaic resident Elizabeth Jeffords. “On a daily basis I experience vision loss, debilitating headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fatigue, stomach cramping, ear pain, brain fog, muscle spasms, Tremors, skin rashes, slurred speech and delirium. The internal vibrations and grinding got so bad last year, I started to lose teeth. If I weren’t living this, I wouldn’t believe it. But this is real, for me and too many of my neighbors.”

Residents living nearby in Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita, have reported a variety of health concerns, including chronic nosebleeds, migraines, tremors, sight loss, brain fog, difficulty breathing, respiratory problems.

“Communities should never have to wait for a full-blown health crisis before action is taken” said Schiavo. “If landfills operators are proactive, these fires and the health crisis that follows can be prevented. The Landfill Safety Act does just that, it makes sure we don’t just react to disasters, we prevent them.”

The Landfill Safety Act strengthens oversight by requiring landfill operators to:

— Alert nearby residents and local enforcement when subsurface temperatures exceed 146°F for over 60 consecutive days.

— Submit a corrective action plan within 14 days of high temperatures.

— Trigger a multi-agency response team if temperatures continue rising, ensuring timely coordination and oversight.

— Face penalties and potential loss of permits for failure to act.

— Creates the Landfill Subsurface Fire Mitigation Account so penalty funds can go to support impacted communities for things like relocation, home hardening, and other impacts from burning landfills.

These new requirements aim to fill gaps in current monitoring procedures, which failed to prevent the Chiquita Canyon Landfill disaster.

“Chiquita Canyon is the longest continually operating chemical disaster in the country’s history, and it’s happening right here in California,” said Jane Williams, Executive Director of California Communities Against Toxins.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for consideration.

“The Landfill Safety Act brings transparency, accountability and urgency to a system that has allowed too many warning signs to be ignored,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “This is about protecting the health and safety of communities from long-term exposure to dangerous chemicals.”

Prior to the committee hearing, a press conference was held with impacted neighbors and supporters spotlighting their worsening symptoms and the urgent need for stronger landfill oversight and accountability. The press conference can be viewed here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances

Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
FULL STORY...

LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’

LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who travelled recently from Texas.
FULL STORY...

Fundraiser for Fire-Affected L.A. State Parks

Fundraiser for Fire-Affected L.A. State Parks
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Parks California has announced the launch of a $5 million fundraising effort in support of California State Parks to reimagine, restore and reopen state parks affected by the January 2025 Los Angeles firestorm.
FULL STORY...

April 29: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

April 29: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Council Chambers to receive an update on Old Orchard Park consturction.
May 1: Parks Commission to Hear Update on Old Orchard Park
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Black caps and gowns will fill the center of California State University, Northridge campus next month as thousands of graduating students cross the stage in front of CSUN’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2025 commencement.
CSUN Schedules Commence Ceremonies for 10,000+ Grads
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
The Assembly Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Landfill Safety Act (AB28), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), in a step toward protecting public health and preventing future landfill disasters.
Schiavo’s Landfill Fire Safety Act Advances
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Mimi’s Cafe in Valencia has been demolished to make way for the construction of a Yard House restaurant.
Mimi’s Cafe Makes Way for Anticipated Yard House Restaurant
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
The first of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water parks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, located in Valencia, opened June 16, 1995. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.
Opens May 24: Hurricane Harbor Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Makeover
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Placerita Nature Center will host a free drum circle led by Arianna Monge, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
May 18: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Nature Center
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that her bill to exempt tips from taxes, (SB 17) has passed unanimously out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee with a 5-0 vote.
Valladares’ ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill Gets Approval from Senate Committee
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Black and White," art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
The last day to purchase tickets for the Child & Family Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th Annual Taste of the Town, will be Wednesday, April 30.
April 30: Last Day to Purchase Tickets for 36th Annual ‘Taste of the Town’
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the launch of its latest public safety campaign, “Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right.”
LASD Launches Safe Driving Campaign, ‘Emergency Lights? Pull to the Right’
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
Now is the time to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday, May 3 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
May 3: Last Call to Join Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony” on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cedarcreek Elementary, 27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351 in the Edible Garden Flex Classroom (Science Lab).
May 1: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
Saddle up for a wild ride with the theatrical production of "Wild Dust" presented by Showdown Stage Company, Friday, May 23- Sunday, June 1 at the MAIN.
May 23-June 1: ‘Wild Dust’ at The MAIN
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
The Master's University men's track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
The greatest season in The Master's University beach volleyball history ended in the quarterfinals Friday, April 25 as the team lost to conference-rival Ottawa University of Arizona 2-3 in the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament.
Season Comes to an End for Sandy ‘Stangs
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
In Santa Clarita, we are proud of our thousands of acres of open spaces, miles of scenic trails and beautiful green parks that bring our community together.
Ken Striplin | Building Community Through Parks, Capital Improvement Projects
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 28 to Saturday, May 3.
April 28-May 3: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
SCVNews.com