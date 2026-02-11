header image

February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
Legislation to Protect Veterans From ‘Claim Sharks’ Signed Into Law
Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, has announced that the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694) was signed into law, strengthening California’s protections for veterans and service members seeking the benefits they have earned.

The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act, authored by Senator Bob Archuleta and co-authored by Schiavo, was a top priority for Schiavo. SB 694 stops illegal, deceptive and predatory practices by unaccredited companies that exploit veterans.

These VA benefit claim sharks sometimes charge veterans as much as $20,000 for services that they can instead access for free from county veteran service officers and other federally accredited organizations.

“As Chair of the Military and Veterans Committee and the daughter of a disabled veteran, alongside so many, we fought to protect disabled veterans from illegal fees charged by predatory claims sharks,” saidSchiavo. “Veterans who earned their benefits through service and great sacrifice, deserve every penny. With the Governor’s signature of SB 694, we are making it clear that we will always protect our veterans and hold predators accountable.”

The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act brings California law into alignment with federal law and accreditation standards and strengthens enforcement tools to protect veterans from financial harm. It establishes clear guardrails to prevent illegal fees and financial exploitation by requiring individuals who assist with veterans’ benefits claims to meet federal accreditation standards. It also creates important privacy protections by restricting the misuse and sharing of veterans’ private data.

“Today, I am proud to stand with a coalition of veterans organizations in celebration of the signing of SB 694, legislation that continues our commitment to vigorously protect those who have sacrificed so much to protect us,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Claim sharks pose a financial risk to veterans who need help with their benefits claims. SB 694 will degrade and deter the ability of these predatory individuals or companies to exploit veterans seeking help accessing their benefits. I thank Senators Archuleta and Cervantes, and Assemblywoman Schiavo, for authoring this legislation and Governor Newsom for signing it into law and making it clear: If you want to charge veterans for help with their benefits claims, you must be accredited by the VA.”

“Veterans served this nation with honor and sacrifice, and they have earned every benefit their country owes them,” said Senator Bob Archuleta, Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. “This legislation ensures veterans are protected from individuals who prey on their trust, their service, and their need for help. This law reinforces California’s commitment to honoring veterans with real, meaningful protections.”

The signing of the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act builds on California’s broader efforts to safeguard veterans, service members, and their families who call California home to ensure they receive the benefits that they have earned.

The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
<strong>2013</strong> - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank">report</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ntsb061815.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ntsb.jpg" alt="NTSB report on helicopter crash" style="width:110px;border:0;margin-top:6px;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
<strong>1971, 6:01 a.m.</strong> - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank">WATCH FILM</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sylmarquake1971_usda.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sylmarquake1971_usdat.jpg" alt="1971 earthquake film" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
<strong>1990</strong> - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/delshannon.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/mugs/delshannon_runaway.jpg" alt="Del Shannon" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
