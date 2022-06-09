Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its annual scholarship luncheon after a two-year hiatus. Members and their supporters raised enough to award 16 local high school seniors a scholarship.

The scholars were selected by the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation. Fourteen of the recipients were able to attend the luncheon, which was attended by almost 70 people. The following scholarships were awarded:

— Linda Potter Scholarships: Alondra Herrera, Nina Canepa, Savannah Conant, Maria Isabela Franco Jauregui.

— Dan Place Scholarships: Jade Reed, Elizabeth Orozco, Sierra Leth, Alex Villa.

— Kern Family Scholarship: Sam Esquivel.

— McGrath Family Scholarship: Peyton Grider.

— Mike Shuman Division 68 CalRTA Scholarship: Zoillie Sanchez Gil.

— Mike Pace Scholarships: Jasmine Perez Luna, Aja Esposito, Sarah Bradder, Mia Sefvidal, Kira Sendewicz.

Division 68 is the Santa Clarita chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association. The group held its first meeting in September of 1981. There are currently more than 200 members, most of whom live and worked in the communities of Canyon Country, Castaic, Newhall, Saugus, Stevenson Ranch and Valencia.

For more information visit California Retired Teachers or email or m.mimikern@ca.rr.com.

