Scholastic Offers Kids 3 Weeks of Free Online Fun

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 15, 2020

By Stephen K. Peeples

Parents and caregivers challenged with finding educational, creative and/or fun things for their kids to do while home from school may want to check out the free resources on the new Scholastic “Learn at Home” website.

The site will provide children with up to 20 days of exciting articles and stories, videos and fun learning challenges.

Kids may complete them anytime, in any order, working on their own or with family members.

The active learning journeys are available on any device and will provide children with up to three hours’ worth of exciting learning experiences per day. They can go on virtual field trips, meet best-selling authors, or dig deep into a topic they love.

The content is tailored for grades pre-K and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6+.

The day-by-day projects are designed to keep kids reading, thinking and growing.

“We know that missing school isn’t easy for your kids — or for you,” said Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic Classroom Magazines’ senior vice president, editor in chief and publisher, in a letter to parents and caregivers.

“But we also know that there are simple ways to turn unexpected time at home into exciting opportunities for your students to learn, think, and grow,” Tarshis said. “We hope that you and your children stay safe and healthy, and wish you the best of luck during this stressful time.”

See the “Learn at Home” site here — Day 1 content is ready to enjoy.

