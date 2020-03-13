School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday

In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus Union School District will close all schools starting Monday for a period of three weeks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a message from administrators late Friday morning.

On-campus classes will resume after Spring Break on Monday, April 13.

All services remain in place thru end of the day Friday (6 p.m.).

Meanwhile, classes at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Newhall will also be suspended for three weeks starting Monday, a spokesperson said early Friday afternoon, adding that teachers were working on preparing to post two weeks’-worth of class materials online.

Whether in-person classes would resume after Spring Break had not yet been determined, the spokesperson said.

And the William S. Hart Union High School District also announced late Friday morning that all its schools will also be closed Monday through the end of Spring Break. Schools remain open today.

On-campus classes will also resume on Monday, April 13.

More info is expected from the districts by the end of the day Friday.

This is a developing story. More information about school closures will be added as it becomes available.