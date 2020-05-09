[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
| Saturday, May 9, 2020
School Day Cafe

When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge. He got one. Three months into his tenure, Lewis found himself facing an unprecedented scenario: How to feed thousands of students during the worst public health crisis in decades, without a single cafeteria or classroom.

Under normal circumstances School Day Cafe provides breakfast lunch for elementary schools in the Castaic, Newhall, Saugus and Sulphur Springs school districts.

That changed on Friday, March 13, when the majority of California school districts, including those serviced by School Day Cafe, decided they would not reopen the coming Monday, and possibly not for the remainder of the school year, due to the novel coronavirus.

Lewis knew what that would mean for thousands of area kids.

“If these students aren’t fed by us, some of them won’t be fed at all,” Lewis said. “They rely on us for food. We are morally obligated to make this program work, no matter what.”

Lewis and his team immediately began planning for what would soon become School Day Cafe’s drive-up meal service. Health concerns were top of mind, but far from the only hurdle the non-profit faced.

“We had to get a number of waivers [from the California Department of Education],” Lewis said. “We needed a waiver to serve food at a different time, a waiver to provide drive-up service, a waiver to serve at a non-school site.”

School Day Cafe also applied for a waiver to serve food for free, something Dr. Lewis insisted on.

“We knew the economic impact of COVID-19 on our community would be tremendous,” he said. “Forty-percent of our student population already qualified for free meals. This service had to be free.”

But the biggest shift of all was around who School Day Cafe would feed. Normally, the nonprofit feeds elementary and a few middle school students. During the crisis, they couldn’t stop there.

“We decided early that we had to feed every child, whether they’re a student or not,” Lewis said. “The need doesn’t start in kindergarten and stop in 8th grade. If you’re 18 or younger, we’re going to feed you.”

Lewis also insisted the service live up to School Day Cafe’s normal health and quality standards.

“All of our grains are whole grains,” Lewis said. “All of our proteins are lean proteins. I feel very strongly that we shouldn’t just give everybody a tuna fish sandwich every day; we need to cook for those kids and give them a hot meal when we can.”

With the task set, Lewis and his team had one more challenge to overcome: staffing. School Day Cafe didn’t want to put any staff members at risk, and offered the option for workers to stay at home.

“A lot of people were afraid,” Lewis said. “Some of our staff needed to stay at home. We had to figure out how to serve with a reduced staff.”

Despite that fear, on March 18 – only five days after the closures were announced – School Day Cafe opened its first drive-up lunch service at their central kitchen in Santa Clarita.

The turnout was immediate: School Day Cafe served about 6,000 lunches that first week. Lewis saw the impact the service was having firsthand.

“I was on-site the first week, and a dad came up with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Thank you, I didn’t know how we were going to get through this.'”

A Greater Need
By the end of March, School Day Cafe had expanded its free drive-up lunch service to 11 local schools.

But supply chain disruptions were taking their toll. School Day Cafe was running low on safe packaging for their to-go lunches.

Lewis and his team reached out to the community for help. The response was overwhelming.

“We got five pallets of to-go boxes from the bakery next door,” Lewis said. “Trader Joe’s delivered bunches of them. Parents brought in more. It was incredible. People really came together.”

The sheriff’s office also got involved, offering masks, and regular patrols of the drive-up meal service locations.

At schools where the drive-up meal service was being provided, thank you messages from kids started appearing – notes on the sidewalk, drawn in chalk, or in crayon on paper. Lewis was receiving similar notes in his inbox from parents.

Despite the program’s initial success, the need in Santa Clarita was quickly growing. By the end of
their second full week of drive-up service, School Day Cafe had added breakfast to their menu, and
was serving an average of 8,000 meals per day.

“We have a lot of parents who would never ask for any type of charity, but they’ve been laid off through no fault of their own, and they need the help,” Lewis said.

So Lewis and his team took up a new challenge: in addition to breakfast and lunch, they would provide supper for area children as well.

“Supper is the last piece,” Lewis said. “It’s how we make sure every child has access to three square meals a day.”

Many families, it turns out, really do need all three of those free meals.

By April 22, School Day Cafe was serving more than 15,000 meals a day to area children. Between March 18 and May 5, the nonprofit served more than 300,000 meals.

Lewis is quick to credit the community for making that happen.

“This community is incredible,” Lewis said. “This team [at School Day Cafe] is incredible. They’ve put themselves at risk and really stepped up. Our Director of Food Services, Jane Crawford, found a way to make everything work; every time we decided to expand service, she made it happen.”

School Day Cafe’s free drive-up meal service will continue until at least the end of the school year, which is June 12. Lewis said his team is already considering how to help feed children during the summer, but much of what they can do will depend on the state of the novel coronavirus at that time.

“The need won’t stop at the end of the school year,” Lewis said. “There will be more to do.”

Nutrition information for all drive-up menu items, and more about School Day Cafe, can be found at SchoolDayCafe.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
FULL STORY...
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
Saturday, May 9, 2020
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Saturday, May 9, 2020
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
%d bloggers like this: