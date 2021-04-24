School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom

School Day Café officials announced they will continue to offer meals for students who remain in distance-learning curriculums and expand their meal programs during summer break.

Formerly known as the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, School Day Café is continuing to offer meal pick-up programs for students who remain in distance learning but has ended the drive-thru schedule.

“We’ve gone back to having meals on campus now that students are back to school full time,” said Robert Lewis, chief executive officer of School Day Café. “There are still a few hubs which are giving meals to the students who are distance learning.”

Lewis added now that a majority of students have returned to campus, students who continue with distance learning can only pick up meals within the school district they attend.

The hubs are offered at various times throughout the day for each district and students can pick up frozen breakfast and lunch meals, along with a snack, at their district’s hub.

Students going to campus are given breakfast and lunch meals according to their school’s bell schedule, and are given an extra snack Lewis said could be eaten at school or can be saved for a later time.

Castaic Union School District

Distance-learning students in the CUSD can pick up meals at Castaic Middle School between 9-10 a.m. in the previous drive-thru area.

Newhall School District

Distance-learning students in the NSD can pick up meals at three locations within the district:

McGrath Elementary School from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12:30-1 p.m. Friday

Newhall Elementary School from 3:15-3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12:45-1:15 p.m. Friday

Wiley Canyon Elementary School from 3:30-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1-1:30 p.m. Friday

Saugus Union School District

All students can pick up meals at each SUSD school site during individual school’s drop-off/pick-up times as the district currently has a half-day schedule.

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Distance-learning students in the SSUSD can pick up meals at three school sites within the district:

Canyon Springs Community School on Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday from 2:30-3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Mitchell Community School on Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday from 3-3:30 p.m.; Wednesday from 12:30-1 p.m.

Valley View Community School on Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday from 3:30-4 p.m.; Wednesday from 1-1:30 p.m.

William S. Hart Union High School District

Meals are offered to students at all school sites Monday through Friday which include a breakfast and lunch meal. Weekend meals are also available to be picked up by students each Friday.

In-person student learning cohorts are offered a meal at the end of the minimum day. Junior high students can pick up meals at 12:15 p.m. and high school students can pick up meals at 12:45 p.m.

The summer drive-thru program will return at the end of the school year, Lewis said. An exact start date and locations are yet to be determined, but he added it’s aimed to begin mid-June.

Students and their parents will be able to pick up a bag that contains three to four meals.

For more information on pick-up locations, visit School Day Café’s website at https://scvschoolnutrition.org or call 661-295-1574.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...