School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club

Joseph Kesselring’s "Arsenic and Old Lace" has remained one of the most popular contemporary American comedic plays. It now returns to the Canyon Theatre Guild, opening July 29 at 8 p.m.

College of the Canyons will see a combined five players from the 2022 and 2023 men's golf teams move on to four-year universities this fall after accomplished Cougar careers.

Ty Harper has signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at The Master's University.

On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.

The Los Angele County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.

The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.

WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.

Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.

Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.

The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.

Construction will begin on Friday, July 28 at Atwood Blvd. in Newhall over the Santa Clara River near Powell Street as part of the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program.

Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.

There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.

Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape?

Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs.

Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master's University to continue her basketball career.

Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.

Aug 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientation Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West Welcome to the 2023-2024 year!!! As I begin my tenure as the 10th commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, I would like the opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who do not know me.

L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v